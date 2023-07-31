End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-07-30 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
24.70
CNY
+1.02%
+7.63%
+0.98%
DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Board Secretary Xiaomei Liu, 8,847 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.07.2023 / 19:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Board Secretary First name: Xiaomei Last name(s): Liu 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: CNE000000CG9
b) Nature of the transaction
8,847 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 26610 Qingdao China Internet: smart-home.haier.com
End of News EQS News Service
84917 31.07.2023 CET/CEST
Tranche Update on Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 27, 2023.
Jun. 30
CI
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Approves Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on or Around 25 August 2023
Jun. 26
CI
Whirlpool ends trade secrets case against exec who joined rival Haier
Jun. 16
RE
HAIER SMART HOME - D SHARES : Encouraging margin progression in overseas markets
May. 25
Haier Smart Home Plans Up to 3 Billion Yuan Share Buyback Program
May. 15
MT
China Outlook, Earnings Season Churn Asian Stock Markets
May. 05
MT
Nomura Adjusts Haier Smart Home's Price Target to 34.50 Yuan From 32 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
May. 04
MT
Gree Electric Falls After Earnings Miss, Dividend Cut
May. 03
DJ
Haier Smart Home's Q1 Attributable Profit Rises 12.6%
Apr. 30
MT
Haier Smart Home Shares Rise on First-Quarter Profit Growth, Buyback Plan
Apr. 27
DJ
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for CNY 3,000 million worth of its shares.
Apr. 27
CI
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Apr. 27
CI
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Apr. 26
CI
HAIER SMART HOME - D SHARES : Overseas growth gains new momentum
Apr. 03
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Proposes Ordinary Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Mar. 30
CI
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 30
CI
Haier, Midea Double Down on Egypt Investments to Boost MENA Exports
Mar. 20
MT
China GDP Report, Federal Reserve Moderation Lift Asian Stock Markets
Mar. 06
MT
Investors go back to basics with simpler self-driving vehicles
Feb. 01
RE
Tranche Update on Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2022.
Jan. 31
CI
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 30, 2022, has expired with 59,768,139 shares, representing 0.64% for CNY 1,510.10 million.
Jan. 30
CI
Haier Smart Home Unit to form JV Firm for Stable Compressor Supply Capacity
Jan. 20
MT
Tranche Update on Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 6, 2022.
Dec. 30
CI
Easing Pandemic Rules Modestly Lift Hong Kong Shares
Dec. 21
MT
Swedish self-driving truck start-up Einride raises more cash
Dec. 07
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., formerly QINGDAO HAIER CO., LTD., is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of household electrical appliances. The Company's main products include refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, air-conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances products, small home appliances and U-home smart home products. The Company also provides the customers with integrated smart home solutions. The Company is also involved in channel integration service business, including logistics, as well as the distribution of home appliances and other products. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.
More about the company
Average target price
31.36CNY
Spread / Average Target
+26.95% Consensus