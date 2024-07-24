End-of-day quote
Shanghai S.E.
06:00:00 2024-07-22 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
25.80
CNY
-3.01%
-3.62%
+22.86%
DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Chairman Dalin Liu, 31,715 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
July 24, 2024 at 09:24 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.07.2024 / 15:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Chairman First name:
Dalin Last name(s):
Liu 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
CNE000000CG9
b) Nature of the transaction
31,715 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR
0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China Internet:
smart-home.haier.com
End of News
EQS News Service
93049 24.07.2024 CET/CEST
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., formerly QINGDAO HAIER CO., LTD., is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of household electrical appliances. The Companyâs main products include refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, air-conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances products, small home appliances and U-home smart home products. The Company also provides the customers with integrated smart home solutions. The Company is also involved in channel integration service business, including logistics, as well as the distribution of home appliances and other products. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.
Last Close Price
25.80CNY
Average target price
34.11CNY
Spread / Average Target
+32.22% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
