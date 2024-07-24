Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.07.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Chairman, President
First name: Huagang
Last name(s): Li

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CNE000000CG9

b) Nature of the transaction
130,734 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

93043  24.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a