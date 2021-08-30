DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -2

the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. 5. The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in a timely manner. VI. Impacts on the Company The Company adheres to standard operation and risk prevention. On the basis that the progress of investment project financed by the raised funds is not affected and fund security is ensured, the purchase of principal-guaranteed wealth management products by using part of idle raised funds will not affect the Company's daily operation and the normal implementation of investment projects financed by the raised funds. Through appropriate wealth management, we can improve utilization efficiency of the funds to gain certain investment returns while improving the overall performance of the Company to pursuit more returns on investment for shareholders of the Company. VII. Explanation on the Opinions Regarding the Matter (I) Opinions of the Independent Directors For the proposed use of idle raised funds for cash management, the independent directors of the Company has clearly agreed that the decision-making process for the use of idle raised funds for cash management is in compliance with the provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Measures for the Management of Raised Funds of Listed Companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Supervisory Guidelines No. 2 for Listed Companies-Supervisory Requirements for Management and Use of Raised Funds of Listed Companies of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other regulations. Under the premise of ensuring the normal operation of the Company, the security of the raised funds and the normal implementation of the investment project financed by the raised funds, the purchase of principal-guaranteed wealth management products with high liquidity and safety and a term of no more than 12 months by using idle funds can improve the utilization efficiency of idle funds of the Company, increase the investment returns of the Company, and conform to the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole without jeopardizing the interests of the Company and its shareholders. It is agreed that the Company shall use the idle raised funds of no more than RMB500 million for cash management. (II) Opinions of the Supervisory Committee On 30 August 2021, the Company convened the 18 Meeting of the Tenth session of the Supervisory Committee, on which, the Proposal on the Use of Idle Raised Funds for Cash Management of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has been considered and approved, and it is agreed that the Company shall use the idle raised funds of no more than RMB500 million for cash management. (III) Opinions of the Sponsor After the verification, the sponsor, China International Capital Corporation Limited, believes that the use of the idle raised funds of no more than RMB500 million for cash management by Haier Smart Home has been considered and approved by the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee, and the independent directors expressed opinions with explicit consent, and it is in accordance with the provisions of the Approach of Business Management for Securities Issuance and Listing, the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Measures for the Management of Raised Funds of Listed Companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (2013 revision), the Supervisory Guidelines No. 2 for Listed Companies-Supervisory Requirements for Management and Use of Raised Funds of Listed Companies and other relevant laws, regulations and regulatory documents. The proposed use of the idle raised funds for cash management is conducive to improving the utilization efficiency of the idle raised funds and gaining certain revenue, and does not conflict with the implementation plan of the investment project financed by the raised funds of the Company, and does not have any influence on the carrying out of the investment project financed by the raised funds, and does not change in disguise the use of the raised funds or jeopardize the interests of the shareholders of the Company. In summary, the sponsor has no objection to the use of the idle raised funds for cash management by Haier Smart Home. VIII. The Accumulated Amount of Entrusted Financial Management of the Company As of 30 June 2021, the Company's use of idle raised funds for entrusted wealth management has accumulated to RMB387.35 million. Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

