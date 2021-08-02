Log in
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

08/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share 
2021-08-02 / 17:09 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart 
Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange 
with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share: 
The details are as follows: 
Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: In July 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 13,000,000 H-Share 
convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result 
of the conversion was 690,134 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the total share capital of the Company before the 
conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. As of 31 July 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,504,000,000 
H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as 
a result of the conversion was 398,366,974 shares, accounting for 4.24% of the total share capital of the Company 
before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. 
Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 July 2021, the amount of H-Share convertible bonds not yet converted 
was HKD 489,000,000, accounting for 6.12% of the total number of H-Share convertible bonds issued. 
I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds 
On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) 
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas 
listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible 
bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of 
which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock 
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas 
subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its 
equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to 
as "H-share convertible bonds"). 
On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock 
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and 
operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000. 
II. Changes in Share Capital 
From 01 July 2021 to 31 July 2021, the changes in the Company's shares were as follows: 
 
 
                                 Before the changes       Number of the current changes       After the changes 
                                    30 June 2021                    (shares)                     31 July 2021 
      Class of shares 
                           Number of shares    Proportion Number of convertible bonds   Number of shares    Proportion 
                           (shares)                       to shares                     (shares) 
 
 Listed domestic shares    6,308,552,654       67.16%     -                             6,308,552,654       67.16% 
 (A-shares) 
 
 Overseas-listed shares    271,013,973         2.89%      -                             271,013,973         2.89% 
 (D-shares) 
 
 Overseas-listed shares    2,813,603,854       29.95%     +690,134                      2,814,293,988       29.96% 
 (H-shares) 
 
 Total number of shares    9,393,170,481       100.00%    +690,134                      9,393,860,615       100.00%

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany T: +49 6172 9454 143 F: +49 6172 9454 42143 M: +49 160 9469 3601 Email: y.sun@haier.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     smart-home.haier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223415 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 36 268 M 36 268 M
Net income 2021 12 465 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
Net cash 2021 27 360 M 4 235 M 4 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 229 B 35 478 M 35 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 99 299
Free-Float 39,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 25,90 CNY
Average target price 36,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Hua Gang Li Executive Director & General Manager
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dalin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Da Qun Qian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-14.48%24 110
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-35.48%68 012
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION48.53%10 652
NEWELL BRANDS INC.16.58%10 529
SEB S.A.3.43%9 133
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)13.15%8 026