DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share 2021-08-02 / 17:09 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share: The details are as follows: Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: In July 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 13,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 690,134 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. As of 31 July 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,504,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 398,366,974 shares, accounting for 4.24% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 July 2021, the amount of H-Share convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 489,000,000, accounting for 6.12% of the total number of H-Share convertible bonds issued. I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds"). On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000. II. Changes in Share Capital From 01 July 2021 to 31 July 2021, the changes in the Company's shares were as follows: Before the changes Number of the current changes After the changes 30 June 2021 (shares) 31 July 2021 Class of shares Number of shares Proportion Number of convertible bonds Number of shares Proportion (shares) to shares (shares) Listed domestic shares 6,308,552,654 67.16% - 6,308,552,654 67.16% (A-shares) Overseas-listed shares 271,013,973 2.89% - 271,013,973 2.89% (D-shares) Overseas-listed shares 2,813,603,854 29.95% +690,134 2,814,293,988 29.96% (H-shares) Total number of shares 9,393,170,481 100.00% +690,134 9,393,860,615 100.00%

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

