DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the A-share Employee Stock Ownership Plan

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the A-share Employee Stock Ownership Plan 2021-07-23 / 13:17 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement on the Completion of the Non-trading Transfer of Shares for the A-share Employee Stock Ownership Plan Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 23 July 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) held its 19th meeting of the tenth session of the Board and the 15th meeting of the tenth session of the Supervisory Committee on 25 May 2021, and the 2020 Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2021, at which the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (2021-2025) (Draft) and Its Summary and other proposals were considered and approved. It was agreed to implement the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021). For details, please refer to the Company's announcements published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 May 2021 and 26 June 2021. The first holder's meeting of the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) was held on 7 July 2021, at which the Management Measures of A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (2021) was reviewed and approved. For details, please refer to the Company's announcements published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 8 July 2021. Pursuant to relevant requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidance on the Pilot Implementation of Employee Stock Ownership Plan by Listed Companies and the Guidelines on Information Disclosure of Employee Stock Ownership Plan of Listed Companies of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other laws, administrative regulations and normative documents, the Company hereby announces the implementation progress of the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) as follows: The shares of the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) are the same repurchased by Special Securities Account for Repurchase of Haier Smart Home. The number of shares transferred to the special account of "Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. - A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025)" in a non-trading manner is 25,440,807 shares, which have been transferred from the Special Securities Account for Repurchase of the Company to the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) at a price of RMB 27.79 per share. On 23 July 2021, the Company received the Confirmation of Transfer Registration issued by China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., notifying that a total of 25,440,807 shares, accounting for 0.27% of the Company's total share capital have been transferred from the "Special Securities Account for Repurchase of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd." to the special account of "Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. - A-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025)" in a non-trading manner on 22 July 2021 at a price of RMB 27.79 per share. Since then, the Company has completed the non-trading transfer of shares for the A-share Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) and this part of shares will be locked in accordance with regulations. According to the provisions of the A-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025) (Draft) of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., the A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021) shall have the lock-up period of 12 months since the disclosure date of the announcement on the completion of the registration of transferred shares on the Special Securities Account for Repurchase and the lock-up period shall be from 24 July 2021 to 23 July 2022. The Company will promptly perform subsequent information disclosure obligations in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Investors are kindly requested to pay attention to investment risks. Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience. IR Contact: Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany T: +49 6172 9454 143 F: +49 6172 9454 42143 M: +49 160 9469 3601 Email: y.sun@haier.de 