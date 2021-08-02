Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor

08/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's 
Concerted Actor 
2021-08-02 / 17:09 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart 
Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange 
in accordance with the applicable trading rules in China with regard to the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the 
Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor and Continuous Shareholding Increase. 
Details are set out as follows: 
- Implementation of the shareholding increase plan: From 18 June 2021 (the "First Date of Shareholding Increase") to 31 
July 2021, Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as " 
Haichuangzhi"), a concerted actor of Haier Group Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Haier Group") which is the 
actual controller of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., increased its holdings of 21,803,101 A-shares in the Company through 
the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "SSE"), representing 0.23% of the 
Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (as defined below). The average price of the increased shares was RMB 
25.09/share with a total amount of RMB 547,101,257.95. 
- General information of the disclosed shareholding increase plan: Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert 
with Haier Group intended to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of SSE 
within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (since the First Shareholding 
Increase) with an accumulated amount of no less than RMB 300 million and the number of shares according to its plan 
shall not exceed 2% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (as defined below). There is no price range 
for the Shareholding Increase Plan, so Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group would 
gradually implement the Shareholding Increase Plan according to the Company's stock price fluctuations and the overall 
trend of the capital market. 
- Reasons for the adjustment of the Shareholding Increase Plan: Due to the conversion of the Company's convertible 
bonds into H-shares, the Company's total share capital was changed from 9,393,170,481 shares on 30 June 2021 
(hereinafter referred to as the "Total Share Capital Before the Change") to 9,393,860,615 shares (hereinafter referred 
to as the "Total Share Capital After the Change"). 
- Shares held by the Shareholding Increase Entities: Prior to the Shareholding Increase, Haichuangzhi already held 
73,011,000 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's total share capital. As of the date of this 
announcement, Haichuangzhi has held 94,814,101 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 1.01% of the Company's Total 
Share Capital Before the Change. 
- Shares held by Haier Group and its concerted parties: From the First Date of Shareholding Increase to the date of 
this announcement, Haichuangzhi has accumulatively increased its holdings of 21,803,101 shares in the Company, 
accounting for 0.23% of the Company's Total Share Capital After the Change. The average price of the increased shares 
was RMB 25.09/share with an amount of RMB 547,101,257.95. Haier Group and its concerted parties including Haichuangzhi 
hold 3,195,057,443 shares of the Company in aggregate, representing 34.01% of the Company's Total Share Capital After 
the Change. 
- Risk of uncertainty on the implementation of the shareholding increase plan: The Shareholding Increase Plan may not 
meet expectations due to changes in securities market conditions and other factors. 
- Other explanation 
1. If the Company's total share capital changes during the period of the Shareholding Increase, the relevant proportion 
will be adjusted accordingly. The Company will follow up the shareholding increase of the above-mentioned entity and 
perform the disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. 
2. Haier Group and Haichuangzhi has undertaken that it will strictly abide by relevant regulations of the China 
Securities Regulatory Commission and SSE on changes in the equity of listed companies and the sensitive period of stock 
trading in the process of implementing the plan of increasing its shareholdings in the Company and will not reduce its 
shareholdings in the Company during the implementation period and within the statutory period. 
3. The Shareholding Increase Plan and shareholding increase are in compliance with the Securities Law of the People's 
Republic of China and other laws and regulations, departmental rules and SSE Business Rules and other relevant 
regulations. 
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: 
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and 
customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household 
appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen 
appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The 
Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, 
AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, 
users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store 
businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience. 
IR Contact: 
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany 
T: +49 6172 9454 143 
F: +49 6172 9454 42143 
M: +49 160 9469 3601 
Email: y.sun@haier.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     smart-home.haier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223413 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223413&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

