  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

08/02/2021 | 11:11am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding 
Transactions 
2021-08-02 / 17:10 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions 
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart 
Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) repurchased a total of 8,762,400 A-shares by way of 
centralized bidding transactions in July 2021, accounting for 0.09% of the total share capital of the Company, with the 
highest purchase price of RMB 27.10 per share and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 
227,263,546.56. As of the end of July 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 71,838,966 A-shares, accounting for 
0.76% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest 
price of RMB 24.89 per share and the amount paid was RMB 1,994,364,263.42. 
I. General information of the A-share repurchase 
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16^th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors on 5 March 2021, at 
which the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was 
reviewed and approved. It is agreed that the Company may repurchase a portion of its A-shares through centralized 
bidding transactions with its own funds, providing that the repurchase price is no more than RMB 46/share and the total 
amount of funds used for repurchase is no more than RMB 4 billion and no less than RMB 2 billion, the number of 
repurchased shares shall not exceed 86.96 million shares. The implementation period for repurchase falls in the 12 
months from the date when the share repurchase scheme is adopted by the board of directors. 
II. Details of the implementation of A-share repurchase 
In accordance with the relevant provisions of laws, regulations and regulatory documents including the Detailed Rules 
of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Company's progress of 
share repurchase is hereby announced as follows: 
In July 2021 the Company repurchased a total of 8,762,400 A-shares by way of centralized bidding transactions, 
accounting for 0.09% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 27.10 per share 
and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 227,263,546.56. As of the end of July 2021, 
the Company has repurchased a total of 71,838,966 A-shares, accounting for 0.76% of the total share capital of the 
Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share and the 
amount paid was RMB 1,994,364,263.42. 
The repurchase complies with relevant laws and regulations and is in line with the Company's established repurchase 
scheme. 
III. Other matters 
The Company will strictly follow the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of 
Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant regulations and its share repurchase scheme to make repurchase decisions 
based on market conditions and implement within the repurchase period. The Company shall perform information disclosure 
obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the share repurchase. Investors are advised to pay 
attention to investment risks. 
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or 
misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. 
 
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: 
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and 
customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household 
appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen 
appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The 
Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, 
AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, 
users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store 
businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience. 
IR Contact: 
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany 
T: +49 6172 9454 143 
F: +49 6172 9454 42143 
M: +49 160 9469 3601 
Email: y.sun@haier.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     smart-home.haier.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223418 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223418&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

