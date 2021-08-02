DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50
Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding
Transactions
2021-08-02 / 17:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart
Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) repurchased a total of 8,762,400 A-shares by way of
centralized bidding transactions in July 2021, accounting for 0.09% of the total share capital of the Company, with the
highest purchase price of RMB 27.10 per share and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share, and the amount paid was RMB
227,263,546.56. As of the end of July 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 71,838,966 A-shares, accounting for
0.76% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest
price of RMB 24.89 per share and the amount paid was RMB 1,994,364,263.42.
I. General information of the A-share repurchase
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16^th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors on 5 March 2021, at
which the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was
reviewed and approved. It is agreed that the Company may repurchase a portion of its A-shares through centralized
bidding transactions with its own funds, providing that the repurchase price is no more than RMB 46/share and the total
amount of funds used for repurchase is no more than RMB 4 billion and no less than RMB 2 billion, the number of
repurchased shares shall not exceed 86.96 million shares. The implementation period for repurchase falls in the 12
months from the date when the share repurchase scheme is adopted by the board of directors.
II. Details of the implementation of A-share repurchase
In accordance with the relevant provisions of laws, regulations and regulatory documents including the Detailed Rules
of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Company's progress of
share repurchase is hereby announced as follows:
In July 2021 the Company repurchased a total of 8,762,400 A-shares by way of centralized bidding transactions,
accounting for 0.09% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 27.10 per share
and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 227,263,546.56. As of the end of July 2021,
the Company has repurchased a total of 71,838,966 A-shares, accounting for 0.76% of the total share capital of the
Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 32.80 per share and the lowest price of RMB 24.89 per share and the
amount paid was RMB 1,994,364,263.42.
The repurchase complies with relevant laws and regulations and is in line with the Company's established repurchase
scheme.
III. Other matters
The Company will strictly follow the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of
Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant regulations and its share repurchase scheme to make repurchase decisions
based on market conditions and implement within the repurchase period. The Company shall perform information disclosure
obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the share repurchase. Investors are advised to pay
attention to investment risks.
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or
misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and
customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household
appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen
appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The
Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances,
AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes,
users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store
businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
IR Contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1223418 2021-08-02
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223418&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 02, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)