DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release -4

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

06/26/2021
IV. Amendments to the Articles of Association The resolution on the amendments to the Articles of Association has been duly adopted as a special resolution. For details of such amendments, please refer to the Circular. The Articles of Association as amended shall come into effect on the date of this announcement. The full text of the amended Articles of Association is available on the respective websites of the SSE (http://www.sse.com.cn), The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (https://smart-home.haier.com/en/).

V. Payment of Final Dividend Upon approval by the Shareholders at the AGM, the Board is pleased to announce that details relating to payment of final dividend to the Shareholders are as follows:

The Company will distribute a cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of RMB3.66 (tax inclusive) per 10 Shares (the "Final Dividend") to the Shareholders whose names appear on the shareholder's register of the Company on the Record Date. The Final Dividend will be distributed on or around Friday, 20 August 2021. The actual amount of Euros to be paid is calculated at the average benchmark exchange rate of RMB against Euro (i.e. EUR 1 = RMB 7.6954 ) published by the People's Bank of China for a week prior to the announcement of dividend and payment decision (i.e. 25 June 2021). Accordingly, the cash dividend per D Share is approx. EUR 0.0475609 (tax inclusive).

For D shareholders, the Company will further publish the Announcement on D Share Dividend with regard to the exact dividend amount, payment date, record date and taxation details in due course.

VI. Adjustment to the Composition of Special Committees under the Board Based on the actual situation of the re-election of independent non-executive directors of the Company, the needs of the Company's business development, the workload of the special committees and the requirements of the relevant system, the Board agreed to adjust the composition of the special committees under the Board. The composition after adjustment is as follows:

(1) The members of the Strategy Committee are LIANG Haishan, XIE Juzhi, LI Huagang, LIN Sui, WU Qi, LI Shipeng, of which LIANG Haishan is the Chairman;

(2) The members of the Audit Committee are WONG Hak Kun, CHIEN Da-chun, WU Qi, YU Hon To, David, WU Changqi, of which WONG Hak Kun is the Chairman;

(3) The members of the Remuneration and Assessment Committee are CHIEN Da-chun, LI Shipeng, WU Qi, LIANG Haishan, WU Changqi, of which CHIEN Da-chun is the Chairman;

(4) The members of the Nomination Committee are WU Qi, CHIEN Da-chun, WONG Hak Kun, LI Shipeng, LIANG Haishan, YU Hon To, David, of which Wu Qi is the Chairman;

(5) The members of the ESG Committee are Eva LI Kam Fun, LI Huagang, LIN Sui, CHIEN Da-chun, of which Eva LI Kam Fun is the Chairman.

The terms of office of the above members of the specific committees are effective from the date of consideration and approval by the Board, and the terms of office shall expire at the conclusion of the terms of office of the tenth session of the Board. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Internet:     www.haier.net 
 
