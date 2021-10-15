Log in
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement in relation to Acceptance of Application Materials for Issuance of additional H-Shares by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

10/15/2021 | 08:18am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement in relation to Acceptance of Application Materials for Issuance of additional H-Shares by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

15.10.2021 / 14:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in relation to Acceptance of Application Materials for Issuance of additional H-Shares by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 15 October 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) on 14 October 2021, received the CSRC Acceptance Notice of the Application for Administrative Permission (????????????????) (Acceptance No.: 212607) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC").

Reference is made to the announcement of Haier Smart Home dated 15 September 2021 in relation to, among other things, the proposed allotment and issuance of not more than 73,000,000 H-Shares by the Company under the general mandate approved on the General Meeting held on 25 June 2021.

The CSRC has reviewed the application materials for the issuance and listing of additional H-Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (the "Issuance of H-Shares") submitted by the Company in accordance with the legal requirements and considered that the application materials were complete and decided to accept the application for administrative permission.

The Issuance of H-Shares of the Company is still subject to the review and/or approval(s) from the CSRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other relevant government authorities and regulatory authorities, and there are uncertainties for such matter. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the matter. Investors are advised to exercise caution for investment risks.


Note: As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIANG Haishan, Mr. LI Huagang and Mr. XIE Juzhi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Changqi, Mr. LIN Sui, Mr. YU Hon To, David and Ms. Eva LI Kam Fun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHIEN Da-Chun, Mr. WONG Hak Kun, Mr. LI Shipeng and Mr. WU Qi. This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hongkong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk


15.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1241143  15.10.2021 

© EQS 2021
