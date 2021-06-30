Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

06/30/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

30.06.2021 / 22:12
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share:

The details are as follows:

Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: In June 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 396,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 21,022,566 shares, accounting for 0.22% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month. As of 30 June 2021, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,491,000,000 H-Share convertible bonds were converted into H-Shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-Shares formed as a result of the conversion was 397,676,840 shares, accounting for 4.23% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-Share convertible bonds in this month.

Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 30 June 2021, the amount of H-Share convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 502,000,000, accounting for 6.28% of the total number of H-Share convertible bonds issued.

Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: In June 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 20,444,800 H- shares, representing 0.22% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 33.00 per share and the lowest price of HKD 27.40 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 620,077,080.00. As at the end of June 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of 32,352,800 shares, representing 0.34% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 33.20 per share and the lowest price of HKD 27.40 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 999,753,575. All of the aforementioned repurchased shares have been cancelled as of the end of June 2021.

I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds

On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds").

On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-Shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000.

II. Background of the repurchase of H-shares

On 05 March 2021, the First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2021 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate for the Repurchase of H-Shares upon Completion of the Listing.

III. Changes in Share Capital

From 01 June 2021 to 30 June 2021, the changes in the Company's shares were as follows:

Class of shares Before the changes
31 May 2021		 Number of the current changes (shares) After the changes
30 June 2021
Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of convertible bonds to shares Number of repurchased shares cancelled Number of shares (shares) Proportion
Listed domestic shares (A shares) 6,308,552,654 67.13% - - 6,308,552,654 67.16%
Overseas-listed shares (D shares) 271,013,973 2.88% - - 271,013,973 2.89%
Overseas-listed shares (H shares) 2,818,598,288 29.99% +21,022,566 -26,017,000 2,813,603,854 29.95%
Total number of shares 9,398,164,915 100.00% +21,022,566 -26,017,000 9,393,170,481 100.00%
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.


About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: www.haier.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1214084  30.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214084&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
