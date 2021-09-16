Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants

09/16/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants

16.09.2021 / 09:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hongkong / Frankfurt, 16 September 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published an announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hongkong Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2021, the circular dated 31 August 2021 (the ''Circular'') and the poll results announcement dated 15 September 2021 in relation to, among others, the proposed adoption of the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme (the ''Incentive Scheme'').

For more details, please visit the website of Hongkong Stock Exchange at
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0916/2021091600017.pdf.


IR Contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1233794  16.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233794&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
03:48aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share ..
EQ
03:46aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Proposal on the New Issue of H-Share..
DJ
03:46aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Proposal on the New Issue of H-Share..
EQ
09/15HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement -2-
DJ
09/15HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on poll results of the second egm and t..
DJ
09/03HAIER SMART HOME : Cuts Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds Due 2022
MT
08/31HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurcha..
EQ
08/31HAIER SMART HOME PUBLISHES HALF-YEAR : strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Gro..
EQ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home publishes -2-
DJ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 36 401 M 36 401 M
Net income 2021 12 913 M 2 007 M 2 007 M
Net cash 2021 27 029 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 230 B 35 688 M 35 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 99 299
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 26,02 CNY
Average target price 36,93 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Hua Gang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dalin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Da Qun Qian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-10.92%35 688
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-32.43%71 559
NEWELL BRANDS INC.16.44%10 767
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION35.29%9 702
SEB S.A.-4.40%8 438
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)9.95%7 822