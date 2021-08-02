Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor

Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 02 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in accordance with the applicable trading rules in China with regard to the Progress of Shareholding Increase in the Company by Actual Controller's Concerted Actor and Continuous Shareholding Increase.

Details are set out as follows:

- Implementation of the shareholding increase plan: From 18 June 2021 (the "First Date of Shareholding Increase") to 31 July 2021, Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) (hereinafter referred to as "Haichuangzhi"), a concerted actor of Haier Group Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Haier Group") which is the actual controller of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., increased its holdings of 21,803,101 A-shares in the Company through the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "SSE"), representing 0.23% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (as defined below). The average price of the increased shares was RMB 25.09/share with a total amount of RMB 547,101,257.95.

- General information of the disclosed shareholding increase plan: Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group intended to increase their shareholdings in the Company's A-shares through the trading system of SSE within the time frame permitted by relevant laws and regulations in the next 6 months (since the First Shareholding Increase) with an accumulated amount of no less than RMB 300 million and the number of shares according to its plan shall not exceed 2% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change (as defined below). There is no price range for the Shareholding Increase Plan, so Haichuangzhi and/or other parties acting in concert with Haier Group would gradually implement the Shareholding Increase Plan according to the Company's stock price fluctuations and the overall trend of the capital market.

- Reasons for the adjustment of the Shareholding Increase Plan: Due to the conversion of the Company's convertible bonds into H-shares, the Company's total share capital was changed from 9,393,170,481 shares on 30 June 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the "Total Share Capital Before the Change") to 9,393,860,615 shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Total Share Capital After the Change").

- Shares held by the Shareholding Increase Entities: Prior to the Shareholding Increase, Haichuangzhi already held 73,011,000 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 0.78% of the Company's total share capital. As of the date of this announcement, Haichuangzhi has held 94,814,101 A-shares of the Company, accounting for 1.01% of the Company's Total Share Capital Before the Change.

- Shares held by Haier Group and its concerted parties: From the First Date of Shareholding Increase to the date of this announcement, Haichuangzhi has accumulatively increased its holdings of 21,803,101 shares in the Company, accounting for 0.23% of the Company's Total Share Capital After the Change. The average price of the increased shares was RMB 25.09/share with an amount of RMB 547,101,257.95. Haier Group and its concerted parties including Haichuangzhi hold 3,195,057,443 shares of the Company in aggregate, representing 34.01% of the Company's Total Share Capital After the Change.

- Risk of uncertainty on the implementation of the shareholding increase plan: The Shareholding Increase Plan may not meet expectations due to changes in securities market conditions and other factors.

- Other explanation

1. If the Company's total share capital changes during the period of the Shareholding Increase, the relevant proportion will be adjusted accordingly. The Company will follow up the shareholding increase of the above-mentioned entity and perform the disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations.

2. Haier Group and Haichuangzhi has undertaken that it will strictly abide by relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and SSE on changes in the equity of listed companies and the sensitive period of stock trading in the process of implementing the plan of increasing its shareholdings in the Company and will not reduce its shareholdings in the Company during the implementation period and within the statutory period.

3. The Shareholding Increase Plan and shareholding increase are in compliance with the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China and other laws and regulations, departmental rules and SSE Business Rules and other relevant regulations.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de