  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
News 
Summary

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/29/2021 | 10:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2021 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Chairman
First name: Haishan
Last name(s): Liang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CNE000000CG9

b) Nature of the transaction
841,035 shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69678  29.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
