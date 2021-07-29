|
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.07.2021 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Chairman
|First name:
|Haishan
|Last name(s):
|Liang
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CNE000000CG9
b) Nature of the transaction
|841,035 shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|
|266101 Qingdao
|
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
69678 29.07.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
234 B
36 254 M
36 254 M
|Net income 2021
|
12 341 M
1 911 M
1 911 M
|Net cash 2021
|
30 046 M
4 652 M
4 652 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|18,3x
|Yield 2021
|2,04%
|
|Capitalization
|
212 B
32 588 M
32 754 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,78x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,67x
|Nbr of Employees
|99 299
|Free-Float
|39,8%
|
|Chart HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Last Close Price
|
24,45 CNY
|Average target price
|
37,21 CNY
|Spread / Average Target
|
52,2%