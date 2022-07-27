Log in
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
25.26 CNY   -1.33%
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/27/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.07.2022 / 18:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Vice President
First name: Jiangyong
Last name(s): Guan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI
3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CNE000000CG9

b) Nature of the transaction
31,391 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77133  27.07.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
