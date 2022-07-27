|
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.07.2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Secretary to Board
|First name:
|Xiaomei
|Last name(s):
|Liu
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Secretary to the Board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|CNE000000CG9
b) Nature of the transaction
|4,306 shares allocated in accordance with A-share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|
|26610 Qingdao
|
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|
