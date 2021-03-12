Log in
Haier Smart Home : Announcement on the First Implementation of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

03/12/2021 | 06:55am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Announcement on the First Implementation of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

12.03.2021 / 12:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the First Implementation of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 12 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") repurchased 1,665,800 A-shares for the first time on 12 March 2021 through the trading system of Shanghai Stock Exchange by means of centralized bidding transactions, accounting for 0.018% of the Company's total share capital, of which the maximum repurchase price was RMB 30.09/share and the lowest price was RMB 29.94/share. The total amount paid was RMB 49,994,507.28 (excluding transaction fees).

I. The general information of the A-share repurchase

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors on 5 March 2021, at which the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was reviewed and approved. It is agreed that the Company may repurchase a portion of its A-shares through centralized bidding transactions with its own funds, providing that the repurchase price is no more than RMB 46/share and the total amount of funds used for repurchase is no more than RMB 4 billion and no less than RMB 2 billion. The implementation period for repurchase falls in the 12 months from the date when the share repurchase scheme is adopted by the board of directors. On 5 March 2021, the Company disclosed the Announcement on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (for details, please refer to the related announcement published on the Company's designated information disclosure platforms).

II. Details of the first implementation of A-share repurchase

In accordance with the relevant provisions of laws, regulations and regulatory documents including the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Company shall make an announcement on the next day following the first share repurchase. The Company's first share repurchase is hereby announced as follows:
The Company implemented the share repurchase through centralized bidding with a dedicated securities account for such purpose for the first time on 12 March 2021. The number of A-shares repurchased were 1,665,800 shares, accounting for 0.018% of the Company's total share capital as of the date. The maximum transaction price was RMB 30.09/share and the lowest transaction price was RMB 29.94/share. The total amount paid was RMB 49,994,507.28 (excluding transaction fees). The repurchase complies with relevant laws and regulations and is in line with the Company's established repurchase scheme.

III. Other matters

The Company will strictly follow the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant regulations and its share repurchase scheme to make repurchase decisions based on market conditions and implement within the repurchase period. The Company shall perform information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the share repurchase. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.


About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 89 380 334 235
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


12.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: www.haier.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175264  12.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175264&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
