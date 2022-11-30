Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
24.60 CNY   +4.50%
11/25Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturers Expand in Middle East, Africa
MT
11/20Chinese Noodle Maker Tingyi's Shares Jump After Winning Spot on Hang Seng Index
DJ
10/31Haier Smart Home Publishes Q3 Report : steady improvement of operational performance with revenue increase of 8.9% in 9M 2022. Net Profit grew by 17.3%
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NVR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/30/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.11.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 Nov 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
9455713093


30.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1501059  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501059&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
11/25Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturers Expand in Middle East, Africa
MT
11/20Chinese Noodle Maker Tingyi's Shares Jump After Winning Spot on Hang Seng Index
DJ
10/31Haier Smart Home Publishes Q3 Report : steady improvement of operational performance with ..
EQ
10/30Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/30Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/10Tranche Update on Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 6,..
CI
10/10Tranche Update on Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 3..
CI
09/30Nomura Adjusts Haier Smart Home's Price Target to 32 Yuan From 19.10 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/30Italy's unemployment rate edges down in August but 74,000 jobs lost during month
RE
09/26Haier Smart Home's H1 Profit Rises; Shares Jump 4%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 249 B 34 717 M 34 717 M
Net income 2022 15 259 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
Net cash 2022 36 809 M 5 142 M 5 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 219 B 30 650 M 30 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 104 874
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,60 CNY
Average target price 32,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Gang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hai Shan Liang Chairman
Dalin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Da Chun Chien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.70%30 637
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-34.40%46 379
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.53%7 577
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.73%6 638
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-41.07%5 323
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-25.79%5 197