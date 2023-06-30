NVR: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
30 Jun 2023
3. New total number of voting rights:
9438114893
30.06.2023 CET/CEST
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., formerly QINGDAO HAIER CO., LTD., is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of household electrical appliances. The Company's main products include refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, air-conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances products, small home appliances and U-home smart home products. The Company also provides the customers with integrated smart home solutions. The Company is also involved in channel integration service business, including logistics, as well as the distribution of home appliances and other products. The Company distributes its products in domestic market and to overseas markets.