EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)30 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
9438114893


Language:English
