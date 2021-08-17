PRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: -2

- Within the limits of section 26 of the German Corporate Tax Act (Körperschaftssteuergesetz - KStG) and section 34c of the German Income Tax Act, the Chinese withholding tax, to which no further claim for reduction exists, is to be credited against the corporate income tax payable on foreign income from China (per-country-limitation, section 68a of the German Income Tax Implementation Regulation). As a result, operating expenses incurred in an economic connection with the dividend reduce the amount to be credited. If no corporate income tax applies (e.g. due to losses incurred in Germany), the Chinese withholding tax is not creditable; a refund is not possible. Upon application, a tax deduction instead of a credit may be taken into account in the tax return when determining the income.

- For trade tax purposes, dividends are to be recorded at 100% if the shareholding (in nominal capital) was less than 15% at the beginning of the assessment period (1 January).

In the case of non-resident shareholders, the Chinese withholding tax of 10% may be credited against a tax payable on the dividend in the respective country in accordance with the national tax provisions of that respective country or the provisions of a corresponding double taxation treaty.

We would like to point out that the above information merely serves as an overview and that exceptions not explained in detail may apply in individual cases due to special circumstances.

Investors are advised to seek advice from a member of the tax advisory profession on the specific tax consequences of their investment.

^[1] See https://www.bzst.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/DE/EU_OECD/anrechenbare_ausl_quellensteuer_2021.pdf

