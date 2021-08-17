Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/16
28.3 CNY   +2.42%
10:06aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on D-share Dividend
EQ
10:05aPRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: -2-
DJ
10:05aPRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: -2-

08/17/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Within the limits of section 26 of the German Corporate Tax Act (Körperschaftssteuergesetz - KStG) and section 34c of the German Income Tax Act, the Chinese withholding tax, to which no further claim for reduction exists, is to be credited against the corporate income tax payable on foreign income from China (per-country-limitation, section 68a of the German Income Tax Implementation Regulation). As a result, operating expenses incurred in an economic connection with the dividend reduce the amount to be credited. If no corporate income tax applies (e.g. due to losses incurred in Germany), the Chinese withholding tax is not creditable; a refund is not possible. Upon application, a tax deduction instead of a credit may be taken into account in the tax return when determining the income.

- For trade tax purposes, dividends are to be recorded at 100% if the shareholding (in nominal capital) was less than 15% at the beginning of the assessment period (1 January).

In the case of non-resident shareholders, the Chinese withholding tax of 10% may be credited against a tax payable on the dividend in the respective country in accordance with the national tax provisions of that respective country or the provisions of a corresponding double taxation treaty.

We would like to point out that the above information merely serves as an overview and that exceptions not explained in detail may apply in individual cases due to special circumstances.

Investors are advised to seek advice from a member of the tax advisory profession on the specific tax consequences of their investment.

Frankfurt am Main, in August 2021 Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ^[1] See https://www.bzst.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/DE/EU_OECD/anrechenbare_ausl_quellensteuer_2021.pdf

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. 
              Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District 
              266101 Qingdao 
              China 
Phone:        +49 6172 9454 143 
Fax:          +49 6172 9454 42143 
E-mail:       y.sun@haier.de 
Internet:     smart-home.haier.com 
ISIN:         CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share), 
WKN:          A2JM2W 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1226831 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226831 2021-08-17

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

All news about HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
10:06aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on D-share Dividend
EQ
10:05aPRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: -2-
DJ
10:05aPRESS RELEASE : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DJ
08/06HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Entitlement Allocated to Employee St..
EQ
08/02DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of the A-Shar..
DJ
08/02DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capita..
DJ
08/02HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on the Progress of Shareholding Increas..
EQ
08/02DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Progress of Shareholdi..
DJ
07/30HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/29DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Proposed Adoption of the 2..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 234 B 36 151 M 36 151 M
Net income 2021 12 473 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net cash 2021 27 360 M 4 222 M 4 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 243 B 37 497 M 37 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 99 299
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,30 CNY
Average target price 36,24 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Hua Gang Li Executive Director & General Manager
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Dalin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Da Qun Qian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-3.12%38 630
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-23.82%80 145
NEWELL BRANDS INC.21.34%10 958
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION38.84%9 957
SEB S.A.1.73%8 923
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)11.74%7 859