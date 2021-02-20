Hailiang Education : Monthly Update of Hailiang Education Group_202101 (EN Version)

Monthly Update of Hailiang Education Group

January 2021

uMonthly Thought from Management

Contents

• The Path of Cultivating Innovative Talents Under the Background of New College Entrance Examination

uBusiness Updates

• Hailiang Group's "Mingde Xingjiao County Education Revitalization Action" was Launched in Dingbian, Shaanxi

• Hailiang Education Officially Signed a Contract with the National 5A Hongze Lake Scenic Spot

• Hailiang Education School is Close to the Final Stage of IBDP Certification

• Launched of Hailiang Mingyou Zhuji City Center

• Mingyou Online Helps Young Eagle Fly, Charity Classes are Full of Love

• Launched of Hailiang Education College Alumni Association Alliance

• Xinhua News Praises 9-year-old Hailiang Student's Professional Winter Holiday Cartoon

• Hailiang Education Won Three Awards at the Xinhuanet Education Forum and Boao Forum for China Brand

• Hailiang High School Basketball Team Successfully Advanced to the National Competition with Persistent Efforts

• Hailiang Education Primary School Chinese "Understanding the Arrangement Intention and Demonstrating the Teaching Value" Theme Seminar Activity

• ……

The Path of Cultivating Innovative Talents Under the Background of New College Entrance Examination

In June 2019, the General Office of the State Council issued the "Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Reform of Ordinary High School Education in the New Era"; in January 2020, the Ministry of Education issued the "Opinions on the Pilot Work of Enrollment Reform of Basic Subjects in Some Universities". The publication of a series of documents has once again attracted attention to the topic of secondary education reform. In order to serve the country's major strategic needs and strengthen the selection and training of top innovative talents, significant changes have taken place in the enrollment methods of colleges and universities. The college entrance examination questions will also be based on general high school curriculum standards and college talent selection requirements.

Baoxiao Lu

Principal of Hailiang Senior Middle School

Senior Middle School Mathematics Teacher

Outstanding Coach of National Mathematics Olympiad

With the enrollment trend of "categorized examination, comprehensive evaluation and multiple admissions" of the new college entrance examination and the background of the cancellation of independent enrollment and the implementation of the strong foundation plan in 2020, Hailiang Education continues to uphold the core concept of "everyone has talent, everyone becomes talented, and every life is brilliant". Hailiang Education adheres to the school-running positioning of "quality, specialization, and internationalization", and vigorously promote the research and practice of the national-level project "Innovative Talents Training Project".

Honorary Citizen of Zhuji City

Hailiang Education Innovation Talent Cultivation Project was founded in 2018 by Cuiwei Ye, a master of contemporary education, the former principal of Hangzhou No. 2 High School and the principal general of Hailiang Inc., and led by Baoxiao Lu, the former principal of Wenzhou Lecheng Boarding High School and the principal of Hailiang Senior Middle School. One of the notable features is based on the competition courses, the implementation of the connection between middle and high school, and the linking of the semesters. So some outstanding third year middle school students who have spare capacity to complete the school curriculum can spend part of their time on the study of competition courses and high school courses in accordance with students' preferences.

At present, Hailiang Senior Middle School has established a complete five-university competition system by relying on the new college entrance examination. Hailiang Education opens up pathways to top domestic universities for students with good academic quality and potential. For this purpose, Hailing Education hires gold medal coaches of international and domestic subjects and outstanding teaching assistants from Tsinghua and Peking University to form a strong faculty.

At the same time, a scientific and complete hierarchical curriculum system based on mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics has been constructed, which is committed to improving the student thinking ability, expanding subject horizons, and tailoring the plan for the development of subject strengths and the comprehensive development of all subjects. For students with different goals and foundations, a training model of "one body, two wings and three pathways" (the college entrance examination as the main body, subject competition and comprehensive quality evaluation as the two wings, and the strong foundation plan, the trinity and the college entrance examination as the three pathways for admission) is proposed. Teach students in accordance with their aptitude and carry out curriculum planning in accordance with the characteristics of students. The subject literacy improvement courses, the strong foundation plan training excellent courses and the competition sprint courses are carried out in different levels and classifications.

After just two years of development, the innovative talent cultivation project of Hailiang Senior Middle School has achieved breakthrough results. Innovative talent cultivation project is important for the high-quality construction of Hailiang Education. It will build a new talent cultivation system for the future development of Hailiang Education. Every school of Hailiang Education will be an important part of it. Every educator in Hailiang is thinking, exploring, and practicing about the project. This is also the responsibility and dedication of Hailiang Education to become the leader of private education in China!