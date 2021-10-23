Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600221   CNE0000011C5

HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.

(600221)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hainan Airlines : China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors

10/23/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Creditors of China's HNA Group have voted to approve the company's restructuring plan, according to a court comment posted on HNA's official WeChat page on Saturday.

The court in China's southern island of Hainan, where the group is based, said the vote had been conducted in accordance with the country's bankruptcy laws.

HNA was placed in bankruptcy administration in February and a working group was created by the Hainan government to address the company's liquidity problems.

HNA will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) after its restructuring, which will go to 11 of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines.

In the 2010s, HNA used a $50 billion global acquisition spree, mainly fuelled by debt, to build an empire with stakes in businesses from Deutsche Bank to Hilton Worldwide.

But its spending drew scrutiny from the Chinese government and overseas regulators. As concerns grew over its mounting debts, it sold assets such as airport services company Swissport and electronics distributors Ingram Micro to focus on its airline and tourism businesses.

HNA Group told a meeting of creditors in June that some 67,400 parties were seeking a total of 1.2 trillion yuan, a person who attended the online meeting told Reuters at the time.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
06:54aHAINAN AIRLINES : China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors
RE
10/19HAINAN AIRLINES : German cheap flight hub Frankfurt Hahn files for insolvency
RE
09/29HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT : State-Owned Firms to Help Settle HNA's Debts Owed to Retai..
MT
09/29HAINAN AIRLINES : Troubled Chinese airline group proposes paying 40% of debts
AQ
09/28HAINAN AIRLINES : Bankrupt HNA Group to Repay Less Than Half of $61 Billion Debts of Haina..
MT
09/27HAINAN AIRLINES : HNA to Receive $5.9 Billion in Strategic Investments For 11 Subsidiaries
MT
09/27HAINAN AIRLINES : China's Hainan Airlines rises by maximum 5% on restructuring plans
RE
09/27HAINAN AIRLINES : HNA's Hainan Airlines, other units to receive $5.9 billion in strategic ..
RE
09/27HAINAN AIRLINES : HNA Chairman, CEO Arrested Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
MT
09/24HAINAN AIRLINES : China's HNA Group says chairman, CEO detained by police
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 29 401 M 4 605 M 4 605 M
Net income 2020 -64 003 M -10 026 M -10 026 M
Net Debt 2020 98 525 M 15 433 M 15 433 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37 229 M 5 832 M 5 832 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 36 971
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Xu President
Dong Sun Chief Financial Officer
Lu Liu Chairman
Guo Gang Zhao Member-Supervisory Board
Jing Chang Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO., LTD.46.71%5 832
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.17%25 346
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.08%21 112
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.34%15 838
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED3.46%15 506
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.05%15 131