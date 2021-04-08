Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  Hainan Haide Capital Management Co., Ltd.    000567   CNE0000005V7

HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(000567)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 04/07
9.42 CNY   +2.95%
12:42aChina to expand pharma, EV, gaming sectors in Hainan
RE
12:30aChina shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China to expand pharma, EV, gaming sectors in Hainan

04/08/2021 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Thursday announced a slew of measures supporting industries such as drugs, new energy vehicles, gaming and aerospace in the southern province of Hainan, as part of moves to build a testing ground there for economic reforms.

Last June, China gave the status of a "free trade port" to Hainan, which it aims to make fully functional by 2035, building an offshore center of trade and finance to streamline the flow of commodities, capital and talent.

Travel flows have surged to Hainan, known for its sandy beaches and resort-lined coast, as Chinese travellers unable to go abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic splurged domestically since last year.

Authorities will support Hainan to build charging stations and battery swapping facilities across the island for NEVs and push for the application of autonomous driving technology, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

"This is in support of Hainan to build a free trade port with Chinese characteristics ... to accelerate sectors that we have comparable advantages in."

China will support Hainan to develop online sales of prescription drugs and encourage firms - both domestic and foreign - to develop new drugs there, the NDRC said, adding that it will push for an international centre for transplantation sciences in the southern province.

Shares in Hainan-based companies jumped after Beijing pledged policy support, with Huawen Media Group, Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd and Hainan Haide Capital Management Co Ltd all surging by their 10% daily trade limit.

An investment fund dedicated to the healthcare industry would also be set up, and Beijing might also delegate the approval of domestic online games to Hainan, the NDRC said.

The government will also step up support to build the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site into "world-class" site for commercial spacecraft.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 2.95% 9.42 End-of-day quote.5.84%
HAINAN HULUWA PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. 10.00% 28.05 End-of-day quote.16.29%
HUAWEN MEDIA GROUP 2.62% 2.35 End-of-day quote.-7.84%
All news about HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
12:42aChina to expand pharma, EV, gaming sectors in Hainan
RE
12:30aChina shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 307 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net income 2019 110 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2019 3 381 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2019 52,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6 040 M 923 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,60x
EV / Sales 2019 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hainan Haide Capital Management Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Ling Wang General Manager & Director
Hong Yun Shi Chief Financial Officer
Xin Min Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guang Xi Wang Chairman
Zi Jian Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAINAN HAIDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.5.84%923
BLACKROCK, INC.8.34%119 315
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.54%68 104
UBS GROUP AG20.97%57 449
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.58%41 986
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.16.63%40 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ