Hainan Jingliang Holdings Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CNY 11,901.01 million compared to CNY 12,857.87 million a year ago. Revenue was CNY 11,901.01 million compared to CNY 12,857.87 million a year ago.

Net income was CNY 102.35 million compared to CNY 141.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.14 compared to CNY 0.19 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.14 compared to CNY 0.19 a year ago.