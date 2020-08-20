Hainan Meilan International Airport : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 0 08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Note 3) 海南美蘭國際空港股份有限公司 Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 357) FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020 I/we (Note 1) of (Note 1) being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") or of as my/our proxy/proxies forH shares/domestic shares which I/we hold in the Company to attend and vote at the EGM to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 at the meeting room of the Company on 3rd Floor, Office Building of Haikou Meilan International Airport* (海口美蘭國際機場) ("Meilan Airport"), Haikou City, Hainan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") or at any adjournment thereof. The proxy/proxies is/are authorised to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) as directed below in respect of the following resolutions and other matters which may be dealt with at the EGM. In the absence of instructions, the proxy/proxies shall vote for or against the resolutions or abstain at their discretion. Terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 20 August 2020 (the "Circular") unless the context requires otherwise. The proxy shall vote for me/us according to the following directions (Note 4): By way of ordinary resolutions: For Against Abstention 1. To consider and approve the Supplemental Investment and Construction Agreement dated 11 May 2020 entered into between the Company and the Parent Company and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and 2. To consider and approve proposals (if any) put forward at such meeting by any shareholder(s) holding three (3) per cent or more of the shares carrying the right to vote at such meeting. By way of special resolutions: For Against Abstention 3. To consider and approve the 2020 Parent Company Domestic Shares Subscription Agreement dated 24 July 2020 entered into between the Company and the Parent Company in relation to the subscription of not more than 140,741,000 new Domestic Shares as consideration for the transfer of the Phase I Runway Assets by the Parent Company to the Company and to authorise the Board and the persons delegated by the Board to deal with all the matters in relation to the issuance of the Subscription Shares with full authority for an initial term of twelve (12) months following the passing of the relevant resolution(s) at the EGM and the Class Meetings. Such matters include but are not limited to: (1) within the issuance proposal of the Subscription Shares to be considered and approved at the EGM and the Class Meetings, make amendments to and improvement in the issuance proposal subject to the provisions of laws and regulations in the PRC and overseas, review opinions of relevant securities regulatory authorities and the actual needs of the Company (other than those matters that must be re-voted by the general meeting and class meeting pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association); (2) determine the final price and number of issuance of the Subscription Shares, and negotiate with the Parent Company to amend, supplement, enter into and execute all agreements and any supplementary agreements or other documents (if any) in relation to the issuance of the Subscription Shares; (3) decide with discretion the timing for issuance of the Subscription Shares; (4) carry out review, registration, filing, approval and consent procedures with the relevant PRC and overseas regulatory departments or authorities and the Stock Exchange in connection with the issuance of the Subscription Shares; (5) decide the engagement of relevant intermediaries and related issues; * For identification purposes only By way of special resolutions: For Against Abstention approve and authorise the Company to carry out registration procedures for Domestic Shares in relation to the issuance of the Subscription Shares with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited; make consequential amendments to the Articles of Association as it thinks fit according to the actual status of issuance of the Subscription Shares and/or the requirements of regulatory authorities within and outside the PRC (if any), and carry out corresponding procedures for approval and industrial and commercial registration of change in connection to the increase in registered capital, and take other actions as necessary; adjust or waive in time any one of the conditions precedent for the 2020 Parent Company Domestic Shares Subscription Agreement becoming effective based on the actual conditions; and take all necessary actions to deal with the matters in relation to the issuance of the Subscription Shares. 4. To consider and approve the following resolutions on the Specific Mandate for the New H Shares Issue and listing of New H Shares on the Stock Exchange (relevant details of the resolutions are set out in the Circular): "THAT: The New H Shares Issue and the following items of the New H Shares Issue be and are hereby approved: Class of Shares to be issued; Time of issuance; Size of issuance; Ranking of New H Shares; Listing; Method of issuance; Target placee(s); Pricing mechanism; Method of subscription; Accumulated profits; Use of proceeds; Validity period of the resolutions; Other authorisation to the Board and the persons delegated by the Board to deal with all the matters in relation to the New H Share Issue with full authority for an initial term of twelve (12) months following the passing of the relevant resolution(s) at the EGM and the Class Meetings. Such matters include but are not limited to: execute and submit all the relevant applications, reports and other documents to the relevant PRC and overseas regulatory departments or authorities and deal with all the relevant approvals, registration, filing, sanction and permission; determine the terms of the proposed New H Shares Issue, including the determination of the actual size, issue price (including the price range and final price), timing, method and target placee(s) of the proposed New H Shares Issue, the execution, implementation, modification and termination of any agreement, contract or other documents in relation to the exercise of the Specific Mandate to issue the New H Shares, making adjustment to the use of proceeds of the proposed New H Shares Issue, and any other relevant matter; By way of special resolutions: For Against Abstention negotiate and enter into subscription agreement(s) with the placee(s) and/or the placing agreement(s) with the placing agent(s) in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue, and approving any revision or amendments to such agreement(s); deal with all the matters in relation to obtaining all the approvals and permissions from the relevant authorities including but not limited to CSRC, the Stock Exchange and/or any other relevant PRC and overseas authorities in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue; depending on the requirements at the time of the issuance, engage and appoint financial advisor, the placing agent(s), PRC and overseas legal advisers and other relevant agencies in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue and enter into engagement or appointment letters and other relevant legal documents; make appropriate amendments to the terms of the proposed New H Shares Issue in light of the specific circumstances and pursuant to the approval(s) by the relevant regulatory authorities; execute, implement, amend and complete any document and do any act as necessary and appropriate in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue; approve the publication of relevant announcement(s), circular(s) and notice(s) in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company, respectively, and the submission of relevant forms, files or other documents to the Stock Exchange; obtain the approval from the Stock Exchange for listing of and permission to deal in all of the New H Shares to be issued and allotted pursuant to the New H Shares Issue on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; adjust or waive in time any one of the conditions precedent for the proposed New H shares Issue based on the actual conditions; and take all necessary actions to deal with the matters in relation to the proposed New H Shares Issue." To consider and approve the authorisation of the consequential amendments to the Articles of Association as the Board thinks fit to reflect the latest registered capital structure of the Company as a result of each of the issuance of the Subscription Shares and the New H Shares; and To consider and approve proposals (if any) put forward at such meeting by any shareholder(s) holding three (3) per cent or more of the shares carrying the right to vote at such meeting. Signed this day of 2020 Signature(s): Notes: Full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) to be inserted in BLOCK LETTERS . Please insert the number and class of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all such shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the EGM is appointed, strike out "the chairman of the EGM or" and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy/proxies desired in the spaces provided. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, please place a " ✔ " in the box marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against a resolution, please place a " ✔ " in the box marked "AGAINST". The shares abstained will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Failure to complete a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote(s) at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution (or any amendment thereto) properly put to the EGM other than those set out in the notice convening the EGM. In the case of joint holders of any shares in the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. But if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holders and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing, or in the case of legal person, must be either under its seal or signed by a director or attorney duly authorized to sign the same. For holders of H Shares, this form of proxy together with a notarially certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority, if any, must be lodged at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents. For holders of Domestic Shares, this form of proxy together with a notarially certified copy of the power of attorney or other authority, if any, must be delivered to the office of the secretary to the Board at Office Building of Meilan Airport, Haikou City, Hainan Province, the PRC, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Completion and deposit of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting after having lodged this form of proxy, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. Each alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HNA Infrastructure Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:31:12 UTC 0 All news about HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED 05:42a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Form of proxy for the h shareholders class.. PU 05:37a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Form of proxy for the domestic shareholder.. PU 05:32a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Form of proxy for the extraordinary genera.. PU 05:27a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Notice of the h shareholders class meeting PU 05:22a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Notice of the domestic shareholders class .. PU 05:17a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Notice of the extraordinary general meetin.. PU 05:12a HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Very substantial acquisition and connected.. PU 08/14 HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Delay in despatch of circular PU 07/31 HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Further delay in despatch of circular PU 07/24 HAINAN MEILAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Major and connected transaction - the 2020.. PU