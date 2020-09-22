Log in
Haitian Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/22/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAITIAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

海 天 能 源 國 際 有 限 公 司

(in provisional liquidation)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1659)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Haitian Energy International Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Lin Yang (Chairman)

Chen Congwen

Wang Xiaoyun

Independent Non-executive Directors

Zhang Gong

Hu Ji Rong

1

The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Compliance

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Lin Yang

M

C

Mr. Chen Congwen

M

Mr. Wang Xiaoyun

M

Mr. Zhang Gong

M

C

M

M

Mr. Hu Ji Rong

C

M

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committee
  1. Member of the relevant Board committee

On behalf of the Board

Haitian Energy International Limited

(in provisional liquidation)

Lin Yang

Chairman and Executive Director

Fujian Province, the PRC, 22 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Lin Yang, Mr. Chen Congwen and Mr. Wang Xiaoyun and three independent non- executive directors, namely Mr. Hu Ji Rong and Mr. Zhang Gong.

2

Disclaimer

Haitian Energy International Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:24:05 UTC
