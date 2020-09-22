Haitian Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
HAITIAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
海 天 能 源 國 際 有 限 公 司
(in provisional liquidation)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1659)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Haitian Energy International Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Lin Yang (Chairman)
Chen Congwen
Wang Xiaoyun
Independent Non-executive Directors
Zhang Gong
Hu Ji Rong
The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Compliance
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lin Yang
|
|
M
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chen Congwen
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wang Xiaoyun
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhang Gong
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Hu Ji Rong
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee
-
Member of the relevant Board committee
On behalf of the Board
Haitian Energy International Limited
(in provisional liquidation)
Lin Yang
Chairman and Executive Director
Fujian Province, the PRC, 22 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Lin Yang, Mr. Chen Congwen and Mr. Wang Xiaoyun and three independent non- executive directors, namely Mr. Hu Ji Rong and Mr. Zhang Gong.
