Haitian Energy International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The Board has set up four committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Compliance Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Lin Yang M C Mr. Chen Congwen M Mr. Wang Xiaoyun M Mr. Zhang Gong M C M M Mr. Hu Ji Rong C M C M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee

Member of the relevant Board committee

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Lin Yang, Mr. Chen Congwen and Mr. Wang Xiaoyun and three independent non- executive directors, namely Mr. Hu Ji Rong and Mr. Zhang Gong.