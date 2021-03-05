Log in
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1882)
Haitian International : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEB 2021

03/05/2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHaitian International Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 2 March 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1882

N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000

0

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5,000,000,000

0

5,000,000,000

N/A

N/AOrdinary Shares

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,596,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,596,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the month

Cancelled

Lapsed

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haitian International Holdings Limited published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 07:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10 874 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
Net income 2020 2 116 M 327 M 327 M
Net cash 2020 2 013 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 35 998 M 5 564 M 5 562 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 39,9%
Technical analysis trends HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,83 CNY
Last Close Price 22,56 CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Ming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yun Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jing Zhang Zhang Chairman
Nanhong Fu Head-Technology
Wen Xian Yu Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.93%5 564
NORDSON CORPORATION-3.98%11 305
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-10.16%9 446
MAREL HF.13.20%5 327
VALMET OYJ19.99%5 268
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.11.10%4 899
