Haitian International : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEB 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHaitian International Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 2 March 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1882

N/A

Stock code: 1882
Description: Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares: 5,000,000,000
Par value: HK$0.10
Authorised share capital: HK$500,000,000

0

5,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/AStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,596,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,596,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedMovement during the month

Cancelled

Lapsed

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

