Haitian International : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEB 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Haitian International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted:
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 2 March 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Stock code: 1882
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Stock code: N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1882
N/A
Description :
No. of ordinary shares
shares
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.10
HK$500,000,000
0
HK$0.10
HK$500,000,000
Description: N/A
N/A
Par value
Authorised share capital
No. of ordinary shares
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
5,000,000,000
0
5,000,000,000
N/A
N/AOrdinary Shares
N/A
Stock code: N/A
Description: N/A
No. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
Stock code: N/A
Description: N/A
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
HK$500,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,596,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,596,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of shares
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
Exercised
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the month: Granted / Lapsed
Lapsed
N/A
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
1. N/A
Nominal value / Currency of nominal value at close of preceding month / Exercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) / Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / Subscription price / EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) / Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / Subscription price / EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) / Class of shares issuable (Note 1) / Subscription price / EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) / (Preference shares) / (Other class)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.