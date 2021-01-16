Haitian International : opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City

Haitian Vietnam Ltd. officially unveiled its new showroom in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony on 2021.1.5 The new building contains approximately 1000 sqm of multifunctional space modules for product display and meeting areas, after-sales training, spare parts storage and offices.
Zhong Saier, deputy general manager of Haitian Vietnam Ltd, Ho Chi Minh regional manager Yang Yingjun and business partners of the Vietnamese plastics industry at the official opening ceremony.
The centerpiece of the new showroom will be Haitian International's state-of-the-art Generation 3 technology injection molding machines. Current exhibits include the world's best-selling servo-hydraulic Haitian Mars III Series, the electric Zhafir Zeres III Series, and the two-platen servo-hydraulic Haitian Jupiter III Series.
