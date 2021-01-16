Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Haitian International Holdings Limited    1882   KYG4232C1087

HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1882)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/15
26.3 HKD   -2.41%
01:37pHAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City
PU
2020HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : The underlying trend is to the upside
2020HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Haitian International : opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City

01/16/2021 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haitian Vietnam Ltd. officially unveiled its new showroom in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony on 2021.1.5 The new building contains approximately 1000 sqm of multifunctional space modules for product display and meeting areas, after-sales training, spare parts storage and offices.

Zhong Saier, deputy general manager of Haitian Vietnam Ltd, Ho Chi Minh regional manager Yang Yingjun and business partners of the Vietnamese plastics industry at the official opening ceremony.

The centerpiece of the new showroom will be Haitian International's state-of-the-art Generation 3 technology injection molding machines. Current exhibits include the world's best-selling servo-hydraulic Haitian Mars III Series, the electric Zhafir Zeres III Series, and the two-platen servo-hydraulic Haitian Jupiter III Series.

Disclaimer

Haitian International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 18:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:37pHAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City
PU
2020HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2020HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2019HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the 2018 Annual..
PU
2019HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
2018HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2018HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
2017HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : half-yearly earnings release
2016EXCLUSIVE : Chinese group bids 1 billion eur for German KraussMaffei - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 874 M 1 678 M 1 235 M
Net income 2020 2 076 M 320 M 236 M
Net cash 2020 1 922 M 297 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 35 079 M 5 414 M 3 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Haitian International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,01 CNY
Last Close Price 21,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Ming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Zhang Zhang Chairman
Yun Chen Chief Financial Officer
Nanhong Fu Head-Technology
Jian Feng Zhang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.87%5 414
NORDSON CORPORATION-3.83%11 227
MAREL HF.4.44%4 772
VALMET OYJ5.78%4 466
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.5.76%4 268
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-21.71%4 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ