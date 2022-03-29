Quality wins – GRANDCHESS and the Haitian Mars Series: Two Hidden Champions of the 2022 Winter Games

2022-03-29

The Olympic Games are major sporting events of international standing, meticulously planned from the opening ceremony to the final. The demands on everyone involved are extremely high, and security has top priority. Behind the scenes, high-level equipment suppliers ensure smooth operations, including a Haitian International customer. GRANDCHESS DAOAN CO., LTD manufactures and distributes intelligent traffic safety equipment as well as identification and detection equipment and is one of the leading companies in the industry. As the sole accredited cable bridge supplier for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, GRANDCHESS provided the temporary power supply there for the mega event - over a total length of around 50,000 meters.

Professionalism tipped the scales Song Jiading, General Manager at GRANDCHESS, believes that their acceptance as an Olympic supplier is inextricably linked to the company's high level of professionalism, because safety is paramount at the Olympic Games. In any case, he says, the company has always defined its own strict standards. In order to meet even higher production standards, existing injection molding machines were gradually replaced with Haitian Mars Series. That was in 2017, and the company has since mastered various tests and EU certifications, and its products are increasingly in demand in Europe, the U.S., Japan and many other countries. They have also won over the IOC. As a safety product, a cable bridge is subject to extremely strict standards. The 4.5 kg elastomer cable bridges are made of high-strength rubber and high-quality PVC, with very high demands on material flow, surface, color quality and appearance. This requires high injection rates with precise temperature control. In addition, special requirements applied to insulation, compressive strength (more than 50 t), flame retardancy as well as cold resistance at minus 30 degrees. Faster, higher, further - even beyond the arenas.

In total, GRANDCHESS supplied approximately 60,000 two-hole and cable bridges to equip the 2022 Winter Olympics, but "in a much shorter timeframe" rather than the usual 150 days, Song explains. "The timeframe for the entire process was tight, yet the quality requirements were higher. The machines had to be absolutely efficient and run stably." This refers to the ten machines of the energy-efficient, dynamic Haitian Mars Series (14,000 to 16,000 kN), which impressed GRANDCHESS with precise temperature control and repeatability for the thick-walled molded parts. In 24/7 operation, each machine produced about 400 cable bridges/day, with one cavity per mold. Concludes Song, "Haitian's performance, including their smart manufacturing solution, was a valuable asset for timely delivery. They were very instrumental in making this project a success."