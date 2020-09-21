Haitong International Securities : ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE HK$3,880,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021

Log in
09/21/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED

海通國際證券集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 665)

ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF

THE HK$3,880,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021

The Company announces that the Conversion Price of the 2016 CBs has been adjusted from HK$5.67 per Share to HK$5.55 per Share with effect from 21 September 2020 as a result of the distribution of interim dividend of HK4.4 cents per Share in cash for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 ("Interim Dividend").

References are made to:

  1. the announcements of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (the "Company") dated 11
    October 2016 and 25 October 2016 in relation to the HK$3,880,000,000 zero coupon convertible bonds due 2021 (the "2016 CBs"), and the announcement of the Company dated 2 June 2020 in relation to the adjustment to the conversion price of the 2016 CBs (collectively, the "CB Announcements"); and
  2. the announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2020 in relation to the interim results of the Company for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 containing details of the Interim Dividend.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the CB Announcements.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions on adjustment to the price per Convertible Share at which the 2016 CBs may be converted into the Shares (the "Conversion Price") as stated in the terms and conditions of the 2016 CBs, the Conversion Price of the 2016 CBs has been adjusted from HK$5.67 per Share to HK$5.55 per Share as a result of the distribution of Interim Dividend in cash (the "Adjustment").

The Adjustment has become effective from 21 September 2020, being the day of the Interim Dividend in cash to be paid.

The Adjustment has been computed in accordance with clause 6(C)(iii)(B) of the terms and conditions of the 2016 CBs.

1

All other terms of the 2016 CBs remain unchanged. As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal amount of the 2016 CBs is HK$124,000,000. The 2016 CBs entitle the holders thereof to convert the outstanding 2016 CBs into 22,342,342 Shares after the Adjustment.

By order of the Board

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

LIN Yong

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. QU Qiuping (Chairman)*, Mr. LIN Yong (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. LI Jianguo (Deputy Chairman), Mr. POON Mo Yiu, Mr. SUN Jianfeng, Mr. SUN Tong, Mr. CHENG Chi Ming Brian*, Mr. ZHANG Xinjun*, Mr. William CHAN*, Mr. TSUI Hing Chuen William**, Mr. LAU Wai Piu**, Mr. WEI Kuo-chiang**, Mr. WAN Kam To** and Ms. LIU Yan** .

  • Non-executiveDirectors
  • Independent Non-executive Directors

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 09:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
