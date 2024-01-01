Haitong International Securities Group Limited(SEHK:665) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Haitong International Securities Group Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the brokerage business. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Brokerage segment, the Corporate Finance segment, the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities segment, the Institutional Equities segment, the Investment Holdings segment, and the Asset Management segment The Brokerage segment is engaged in securities, futures, options and bullion contracts brokerage and dealing, provision of margin financing, and provision of custodian and other services. The Corporate Finance segment is engaged in provision of corporate advisory, placing and underwriting services and provision of financing solutions to corporate clients. The Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities segment is engaged in trading and market making in debt securities, bullion contracts and leveraged foreign exchange trading.