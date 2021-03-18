Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.    1905   CNE100003K61

HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.

(1905)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF SHARE TRANSFER BY SHAREHOLDERS

03/18/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際融資租賃股份有限公司

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1905)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF SHARE TRANSFER BY SHAREHOLDERS

This announcement is made by Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated February 26, 2021 (the "Announcement") regarding the Share Transfer Agreement entered into between Haitong Capital Investment and Haitong Innovation Securities Investment on February 26, 2021. Unless the content otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company has been informed by Haitong Capital Investment that Haitong Capital Investment and Haitong Innovation Securities Investment have completed the share transfer procedures for transferring 2,440,846,824 domestic shares of the Company (representing 29.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company) on March 18, 2021. The share transfer has been completed.

After the completion of the share transfer, Haitong Capital Investment will cease to hold any shareholding in the Company, while Haitong Innovation Securities Investment will hold 2,440,846,824 domestic shares of the Company, representing 29.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

DING Xueqing

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

March 18, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman and executive Director of the Company is Mr. DING Xueqing; the executive Director is Ms. ZHOU Jianli; the non-executive Directors are Mr. REN Peng, Ms. HA Erman, Mr. LI Chuan, Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YAO Feng, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng, Mr. WU Yat Wai and Mr. YAN Lixin.

Disclaimer

Haitong UniTrust International Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
04:50aHAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINAN : Announcement - completion of share transf..
PU
02/19HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINAN : Discloseable transaction refactoring agre..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINAN : Offloads Underlying Assets to China Fortu..
MT
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Discloseable transaction acquisition of 6..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Reply slip for extraordinary general meet..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Form of proxy for extraordinary general m..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Notice of the extraordinary general meeti..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : 2020 interim profit distribution plan and..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Announcement - establishment of wholly-ow..
PU
2020HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL LEASI : Terms of reference of the risk management..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,85%
Capitalization 8 622 M 1 325 M 1 327 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1 653
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,09 CNY
Last Close Price 1,05 CNY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Qing Ding General Manager, Executive Director & CRO
Jian Li Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peng Ren Chairman
Tao Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jie Liu Deputy General Manager & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAITONG UNITRUST INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-11.97%1 315
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.29.16%17 436
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION7.51%6 518
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)1.48%1 650
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.41.51%906
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-8.39%677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ