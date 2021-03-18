Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF SHARE TRANSFER BY SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

海通恆信國際融資租賃股份有限公司

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1905)

ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF SHARE TRANSFER BY SHAREHOLDERS

This announcement is made by Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (the "Listing Rules") under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated February 26, 2021 (the "Announcement") regarding the Share Transfer Agreement entered into between Haitong Capital Investment and Haitong Innovation Securities Investment on February 26, 2021. Unless the content otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company has been informed by Haitong Capital Investment that Haitong Capital Investment and Haitong Innovation Securities Investment have completed the share transfer procedures for transferring 2,440,846,824 domestic shares of the Company (representing 29.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company) on March 18, 2021. The share transfer has been completed.

After the completion of the share transfer, Haitong Capital Investment will cease to hold any shareholding in the Company, while Haitong Innovation Securities Investment will hold 2,440,846,824 domestic shares of the Company, representing 29.6% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

DING Xueqing

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

March 18, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman and executive Director of the Company is Mr. DING Xueqing; the executive Director is Ms. ZHOU Jianli; the non-executive Directors are Mr. REN Peng, Ms. HA Erman, Mr. LI Chuan, Mr. WU Shukun and Mr. ZHANG Shaohua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. JIANG Yulin, Mr. YAO Feng, Mr. ZENG Qingsheng, Mr. WU Yat Wai and Mr. YAN Lixin.