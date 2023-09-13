Haivision Systems Inc. is a Canada-based provider of real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. The Companyâs connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. It provides high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Its products portfolio includes Haivision Hub, Haivision Connect, Haivision Media Platform, Makito X Series, Haivision Kraken, Haivision SRT Gateway, SRT Streaming Protocol, Haivision Streaming Services, Haivision EMS, Haivision Play Pro, Haivision Play and KB Series. The Companyâs solutions portfolio includes Live Video Contribution, ISR Video and IPTV Distribution. It serves customers in video networking, streaming market, broadcast, enterprise, government and defense industries. The Company has its operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.