Haivision Systems Inc.
Equities
HAI
CA40531F1009
Integrated Hardware & Software
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange 03:59:59 2023-09-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.600 CAD
|+1.41%
|+1.41%
|+12.50%
|Sep. 13
|Haivision Systems Fiscal Q3 Loss Narrows on Sales Gains
|MT
|Sep. 13
|Haivision Systems Brief: Q3 Net loss was $0.9 million, a $3.4 million improvement from the prior year
|MT
Transcript : Haivision Systems Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 13, 2023
September 13, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
Haivision Systems Inc. is a Canada-based provider of real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. The Companyâs connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. It provides high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Its products portfolio includes Haivision Hub, Haivision Connect, Haivision Media Platform, Makito X Series, Haivision Kraken, Haivision SRT Gateway, SRT Streaming Protocol, Haivision Streaming Services, Haivision EMS, Haivision Play Pro, Haivision Play and KB Series. The Companyâs solutions portfolio includes Live Video Contribution, ISR Video and IPTV Distribution. It serves customers in video networking, streaming market, broadcast, enterprise, government and defense industries. The Company has its operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Calendar
2024-01-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3.600CAD
Average target price
5.417CAD
Spread / Average Target
+50.46%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.50%
|76 M $
|+19.01%
|71 M $
|-32.20%
|61 M $
|-15.56%
|59 M $
|-22.75%
|58 M $
|+45.12%
|58 M $
|0.00%
|48 M $
|+37.85%
|110 M $
|0.00%
|34 M $
|-13.55%
|32 M $
