Published: 2024-07-12 07:00:00 CEST HAKI Safety AB

Half Year financial report Interim report April - June 2024 - HAKI Safety AB (publ) "Expected turnover decline and improved gross margin", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO Second quarter 2024 Net sales declined 15 percent to SEK 263 M (311). Organically, net sales declined 6 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 10 percent and exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1 percent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 20 M (32). Operating profit amounted to SEK 18 M (30). Net result after tax was SEK 11 M (25). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 14 M (17). Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.40 (0.91) and after dilution SEK 0.39 (0.90). A new credit facility agreement was signed during the quarter. It amounts to SEK 500 M and includes an option to extend the facility with an additional SEK 200 M. January - June 2024 Net sales declined 24 percent to SEK 505 M (666). Organically, net sales declined 17 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 8 percent and exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1 percent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 34 M (66). Operating profit amounted to SEK 25 M (62). Net result after tax was SEK 15 M (44). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4 M (77). Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.55 (1.61) and after dilution SEK 0.54 (1.59). This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail. Financial summary 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q1-Q2 2023

Q1-Q2 Net sales 263 311 505 666 Gross profit 96 111 183 223 Adjusted EBITA 20 32 34 66 Operating profit 18 30 25 62 Profit before tax 13 33 17 58 Net result 11 25 15 44









Net sales, growth % -15 -4 -24 10 Gross margin, % 36.6 35.7 36.3 33.5 Adjusted EBITA, % 7.6 10.3 6.7 9.9 Operating margin, % 6.7 9.6 5.0 9.3 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK 0.40 0.91 0.55 1.61 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK 0.39 0.90 0.54 1.59 Cash flow operating activities, SEK 14 17 -4 77 Financial net debt, SEK M 288 275 288 275 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.4 1.9 2.4 1.9 Equity/assets ratio, % 46 43 46 43 For more information, contact Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10 Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10 About HAKI Safety AB (publ) HAKI Safety (formerly Midway Holding) is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within system scaffold and work zone safety, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments. This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-12 07:00 CEST. Attachments:

Interim Report Q2 HAKI Safety AB publ.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page