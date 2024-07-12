HAKI Safety : Interim report April June 2024 HAKI Safety AB (publ)
Second quarter 2024
Net sales declined 15 percent to SEK 263 M (311). Organically, net sales declined 6 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 10 percent and exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1 percent.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 20 M (32).
Operating profit amounted to SEK 18 M (30).
Net result after tax was SEK 11 M (25).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 14 M (17).
Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.40 (0.91) and after dilution SEK 0.39 (0.90).
A new credit facility agreement was signed during the quarter. It amounts to SEK 500 M and includes an option to extend the facility with an additional SEK 200 M.
January - June 2024
Net sales declined 24 percent to SEK 505 M (666). Organically, net sales declined 17 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 8 percent and exchange rate effects had a positive impact on net sales of 1 percent.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 34 M (66).
Operating profit amounted to SEK 25 M (62).
Net result after tax was SEK 15 M (44).
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4 M (77).
Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.55 (1.61) and after dilution SEK 0.54 (1.59).
This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.
Financial summary
2024
Q2
2023 Q2
2024
Q1-Q2
2023 Q1-Q2
Net sales
263
311
505
666
Gross profit
96
111
183
223
Adjusted EBITA
20
32
34
66
Operating profit
18
30
25
62
Profit before tax
13
33
17
58
Net result
11
25
15
44
Net sales, growth %
-15
-4
-24
10
Gross margin, %
36.6
35.7
36.3
33.5
Adjusted EBITA, %
7.6
10.3
6.7
9.9
Operating margin, %
6.7
9.6
5.0
9.3
Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK
0.40
0.91
0.55
1.61
Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK
0.39
0.90
0.54
1.59
Cash flow operating activities, SEK
14
17
-4
77
Financial net debt, SEK M
288
275
288
275
Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times
2.4
1.9
2.4
1.9
Equity/assets ratio, %
46
43
46
43
