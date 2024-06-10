Tokyo-June 10, 2024-H+, a strategic network of Hakuhodo Inc. and Hakuhodo DY ONE Inc., is excited to announce that it will be at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF APAC 2024), taking place June 11-13, 2024 in Singapore. This will be organized in collaboration with Hakuhodo and Hakuhodo DY ONE Group companies and partners in the APAC region.

NRF APAC 2024 is an extension of Retail's Big Show, one of the world's largest retail conferences, held annually in the United States by the National Retail Federation of the US. Held for the first time in APAC, the conference is expected to draw many retailers, brand marketers, tech solution providers, etc. from the region.

H+ will contribute to APAC clients' business growth by supporting full-funnel marketing activities in the four domains: digital advertising, owned media, commerce, and CRM. At NRF APAC 2024, H+ will showcase its proprietary solutions for retailers and marketers; H+ Intelligence for Retail and H+ Intelligence for Brands respectively. These solutions will be provided through both regional and in-country teams with full-funnel marketing approaches, implementation and operation, including retail media development and operation and loyalty program development and operation for retailers, and online to offline advertising and e-commerce business development for brands.

These new offerings are part of H+'s strategic initiatives to provide open-sourced, Asian-focused solutions to APAC clients. In APAC-a region where the young population continues to grow and people are always connected online-sei-katsu-sha*, our term for the holistic person, can shop anytime, anywhere. It is a market in which the importance the design and implementation of marketing activities based on the values and shopping experiences of sei-katsu-sha is particularly high.

H+ will further strengthen marketing services in the APAC region through this initiative in line with the Hakuhodo DY Group's policy of Sei-katsu-sha Insight.

About the H+ Booth at NRF APAC 2024

- Venue: Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre Booth #421

- Date: June 11-13, 2024

NRF APAC 2024 Website: https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com/

■ About H+

H+ is a strategic network of Hakuhodo and Hakuhodo DY ONE. Leading Hakuhodo DY Group companies in the APAC region, it drives marketing DX and media DX for clients in APAC.

Reference: https://www.hakuhodo-global.com/news/hakuhodo-and-dac-launch-cross-company-strategic-organization-h.html

URL: https://www.hplus.digital/

