Tokyo-April 4, 2024-Hakuhodo Inc., an integrated marketing and innovation company headquartered in Tokyo, is pleased to announce that the Hakuhodo Group has won 27 awards, including a best-of-section Grande Lotus, at ADFEST 2024. The Group received 1 Grande, the Innova Grande Lotus, 9 Gold, 9 Silver and 7 Bronze Lotuses.

In addition, a team from Hakuhodo received an award in the Young Lotus Workshop, where teams of two young creators selected from each country compete.

One of the premier advertising competitions in the Asia-Pacific region, ADFEST drew 1,587 entries from 23 cities this year.

Awarded works

ADFEST 2024 LOTUS AWARDS

A Train of Memories

Grande (Film Craft Lotus: Other: Breakthrough in Production)

(Film Craft Lotus: Other: Breakthrough in Production) Gold (Entertainment Lotus: Film: Fiction & Non-Fiction Film: Up to 5 Minutes)

(Entertainment Lotus: Film: Fiction & Non-Fiction Film: Up to 5 Minutes) Gold (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Directing)

(Film Craft Lotus: Production: Directing) Gold (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Production Design)

(Film Craft Lotus: Production: Production Design) Gold (Film Craft Lotus: Post-Production: Special Effects: In-Camera)

(Film Craft Lotus: Post-Production: Special Effects: In-Camera) Gold (Film Craft Lotus: Music & Sound: Use of Music Track)

(Film Craft Lotus: Music & Sound: Use of Music Track) Silver (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Script)

(Film Craft Lotus: Production: Script) Silver (Film Lotus: Online Film: Online Film: Travel & Leisure)

(Film Lotus: Online Film: Online Film: Travel & Leisure) Bronze (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Costume Design)

(Film Craft Lotus: Production: Costume Design) Bronze (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Casting)

Advertiser: Sotetsu Holdings Inc.

Agencies: good design company / SIX Inc. / Hakuhodo Inc. / Hakuhodo Kettle Inc.

Shellmet (also sold under the name Hotamet)

Grande Innova Lotus (Innova Lotus: Innova Lotus: Sustainable Innovation)

(Innova Lotus: Innova Lotus: Sustainable Innovation) Gold (Design Lotus: Product Design: Product Design: Sustainable Design)

(Design Lotus: Product Design: Product Design: Sustainable Design) Gold (PR Lotus: Implementation: Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility)

(PR Lotus: Implementation: Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility) Silver (Sustainable Lotus: Environment: Energy, Sanitation & Sustainable Communities)

Advertiser: Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Agency: TBWA HAKUHODO

The Air Drummer

Gold (Film Lotus: Online Film: Online Fim: Retail)

(Film Lotus: Online Film: Online Fim: Retail) Silver (Digital & Social Lotus: Film & Series: Social Film)

(Digital & Social Lotus: Film & Series: Social Film) Silver (Effective Lotus: Effective Lotus: Campaign Success)

Advertiser: Robinson Department Store

Agency: Wolf BKK

Go for Launch

Gold (Effective Lotus: Effective Lotus: Collaboration & Partnership)

(Effective Lotus: Effective Lotus: Collaboration & Partnership) Silver (Effective Lotus: Effective Lotus: Campaign Success)

Advertiser: CP Chicken

Agency: Wolf BKK

Play Has No Limits feat. King Gnu

Silver (Digital Craft Lotus: Design: Digital Illustration & Image Design)

(Digital Craft Lotus: Design: Digital Illustration & Image Design) Bronze (Film Craft Lotus: Post-Production: Special Effects: Digital Visual Effects)

Advertiser: Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Agencies: SIX Inc., Hakuhodo Inc., Hakuhodo Kettle Inc.

Wild Moment

Silver (Film Craft Lotus: Production: Cinematography)

(Film Craft Lotus: Production: Cinematography) Bronze (Film Craft Lotus: Other: Breakthrough in Production)

Advertiser: Toyota Motor Corporation

Agency: SIX Inc.

Chase Your Light

Bronze (Film Craft Lotus: Post-Production: Special Effects: In-Camera)

Advertiser: Hyundai Mobility Japan

Agency: Hakuhodo Inc.

AIZOME WASTECARE™ Industrial Waste - Certified as Skincare

Silver (PR Lotus: Implementation: Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility)

(PR Lotus: Implementation: Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility) Bronze (Design Lotus: Packaging Design: Packaging Design: Consumer Products)

Advertiser: AIZOME

Agencies: Hakuhodo Inc. / Serviceplan

AIZOME ULTRA™ - An Innovative Method to Create Textiles with Lasting Health Benefits

Bronze (Sustainable Lotus: Economic: Innovation, Infrastructure & Institutions)

Advertiser: AIZOME

Agencies: Hakuhodo Inc. / Serviceplan

YOUNG LOTUS WORKSHOP

The Light Message

Popular Vote

Entrants: Kanon Takahashi (Hakuhodo Inc.), Takuya Miyazaki (TBWA HAKUHODO)

