Hakuhodo DY : Monthly Sales August 2020

Non-Consolidated Billings of Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc.
and Yomiko Advertising Inc. August 2020
Monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies (non-consolidated), all of which are
subsidiaries of the company, were as follows;
(1) Billings by Type of Service for August 2020 (Single month)
(Millions of yen)
August
FY2020
YoY comparisons
FY2020
FY2018
FY2019
Results
Change
（%)
Share (%)
Newspapers
2,072
2,079
1,304
-775
-37.3%
3.4%
H
Magazines
879
904
428
-476
-52.7%
1.1%
Radio
512
551
483
-68
-12.3%
1.3%
a
Television
21,590
20,313
16,047
-4,266
-21.0%
42.1%
k
Subtotal
25,054
23,849
18,263
-5,586
-23.4%
48.0%
u
Internet media
5,755
6,140
5,886
-254
-4.1%
15.5%
h
Outdoor media
1,505
1,541
822
-719
-46.7%
2.2%
o
Creative
8,132
7,476
6,667
-809
-10.8%
17.5%
d
Marketing/Promotion
10,245
10,045
6,074
-3,971
-39.5%
16.0%
Others
701
507
362
-145
-28.6%
1.0%
o
Subtotal
26,339
25,711
19,814
-5,897
-22.9%
52.0%
Total
51,394
49,561
38,077
-11,484
-23.2%
100.0%
Newspapers
772
862
553
-309
-35.8%
7.7%
Magazines
132
104
28
-76
-73.1%
0.4%
Radio
163
132
87
-45
-34.1%
1.2%
D
Television
4,006
4,878
3,807
-1,071
-22.0%
53.3%
a
Subtotal
5,074
5,978
4,475
-1,503
-25.1%
62.7%
i
Internet media
578
577
660
83
14.4%
9.2%
Outdoor media
353
579
365
-214
-37.0%
5.1%
k
Creative
772
873
783
-90
-10.3%
11.0%
o
Marketing/Promotion
1,291
1,161
831
-330
-28.4%
11.6%
Others
183
122
25
-97
-79.5%
0.4%
Subtotal
3,179
3,314
2,666
-648
-19.6%
37.3%
Total
8,254
9,292
7,142
-2,150
-23.1%
100.0%
Newspapers
312
343
157
-186
-54.2%
4.6%
Magazines
42
23
18
-5
-21.7%
0.5%
Y
Radio
79
105
49
-56
-53.3%
1.4%
Television
2,074
1,900
1,001
-899
-47.3%
28.9%
o
Subtotal
2,509
2,372
1,227
-1,145
-48.3%
35.5%
m
Internet media
314
600
412
-188
-31.3%
11.9%
i
Outdoor media
356
176
98
-78
-44.3%
2.8%
k
Creative
446
529
407
-122
-23.1%
11.8%
o
Marketing/Promotion
1,941
1,696
1,172
-524
-30.9%
33.9%
Others
217
335
143
-192
-57.3%
4.1%
Subtotal
3,275
3,339
2,234
-1,105
-33.1%
64.5%
Total
5,785
5,712
3,461
-2,251
-39.4%
100.0%
（２）Billings by Type of Service for August
2020 （Cumulative）
(Millions of yen)
August（Cumulative）
FY2020
YoY comparisons
FY2020
FY2018
FY2019
Results
Change
（%)
Share (%)
Newspapers
10,458
10,438
6,717
-3,721
-35.6%
3.5%
Magazines
3,730
3,662
1,892
-1,770
-48.3%
1.0%
H
Radio
2,699
2,889
2,354
-535
-18.5%
1.2%
a
Television
122,584
122,127
84,707
-37,420
-30.6%
43.7%
k
Subtotal
139,473
139,117
95,672
-43,445
-31.2%
49.3%
u
Internet media
31,362
34,983
31,729
-3,254
-9.3%
16.4%
h
Outdoor media
8,359
8,612
4,651
-3,961
-46.0%
2.4%
o
Creative
38,516
36,851
29,000
-7,851
-21.3%
15.0%
d
Marketing/Promotion
52,776
51,521
30,493
-21,028
-40.8%
15.7%
o
Others
4,281
4,565
2,349
-2,216
-48.5%
1.2%
Subtotal
135,296
136,533
98,224
-38,309
-28.1%
50.7%
Total
274,769
275,651
193,896
-81,755
-29.7%
100.0%
Newspapers
4,321
4,507
2,753
-1,754
-38.9%
7.7%
Magazines
482
496
235
-261
-52.6%
0.7%
Radio
837
850
487
-363
-42.7%
1.4%
D
Television
21,820
23,031
17,839
-5,192
-22.5%
49.8%
Subtotal
27,461
28,885
21,314
-7,571
-26.2%
59.5%
a
Internet media
3,075
3,147
3,366
219
7.0%
9.4%
i
Outdoor media
3,420
3,589
2,519
-1,070
-29.8%
7.0%
k
Creative
4,336
4,631
3,338
-1,293
-27.9%
9.3%
o
Marketing/Promotion
8,410
7,095
4,997
-2,098
-29.6%
14.0%
Others
659
585
267
-318
-54.4%
0.7%
Subtotal
19,901
19,049
14,489
-4,560
-23.9%
40.5%
Total
47,363
47,935
35,804
-12,131
-25.3%
100.0%
Newspapers
1,792
1,880
619
-1,261
-67.1%
3.8%
Magazines
578
309
133
-176
-57.0%
0.8%
Radio
418
601
229
-372
-61.9%
1.4%
Y
Television
9,027
8,397
5,631
-2,766
-32.9%
34.3%
o
Subtotal
11,816
11,189
6,613
-4,576
-40.9%
40.3%
m
Internet media
1,776
2,761
2,407
-354
-12.8%
14.7%
i
Outdoor media
1,352
1,252
581
-671
-53.6%
3.5%
k
Creative
2,993
2,868
1,753
-1,115
-38.9%
10.7%
o
Marketing/Promotion
7,588
7,870
4,192
-3,678
-46.7%
25.5%
Others
1,032
1,201
880
-321
-26.7%
5.4%
Subtotal
14,743
15,954
9,815
-6,139
-38.5%
59.7%
Total
26,560
27,144
16,429
-10,715
-39.5%
100.0%
（２）Major Changes (Largest Increases and Decreases) for August 2020
August
Cumulative
Major Changed
Major Changed
Largest Increases
Largest Decreases
Largest Increases
Largest Decreases
Pharmaceuticals/Medical supplies
Cosmetics/Toiletries
Pharmaceuticals/Medical supplies
Automobiles/Related products
Hakuhodo
Education/Medical services/Religion
Automobiles/Related products
#N/A
Transportation/Leisure
#N/A
Transportation/Leisure
#N/A
Cosmetics/Toiletries
Real estate/Housing facilities
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods
Restaurant/Services
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods
Daiko
Restaurant/Services
Transportation/Leisure
Real estate/Housing facilities
Finance/Insurance
Energy/Material/Machinery
Finance/Insurance
Apparel/Accessories
Transportation/Leisure
Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods
Foodstuffs
Apparel/Accessories
Real estate/Housing facilities
Yomiko
Cosmetics/Toiletries
Transportation/Leisure
Home electric appliances/AV equipment
Government/Organizations
Apparel/Accessories
Energy/Material/Machinery
Publishing
Transportation/Leisure
For each set of figures, the total may not match the sum because figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Billings include the following advertising services.
"Newspapers","Magazines","Radio" and"Television" are the total expenses for placement of domestic and export advertising.
"Television" includes advertising expenses for CS/BS media related.
"Internet media" are the transactions for placement of advertising spots on the Internet and cell phones. However, transactions concerned with creating and producing advertisements for the Internet and cell phones are included in
"Creative".
"Outdoor media" is the total of space charge and production billings involving outdoor advertising, train and other transportation advertising, insertions and other advertising media.
"Creative" includes billings for creating and producing advertisements for newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet, including contract money for advertising performers.
"Marketing/promotion" includes transactions concerned with consulting, planning and surveys in the marketing, communication and brand management domains, and other consulting, planning and implementation transactions in such areas as sales promotion, special events, public relations and customer relationship management.
"Others" includes transactions concerned with sports, entertainment and other similar content.
Figures in this Monthly Billings Report are based on the monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies and have not been audited by an independent auditor. Accordingly, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the company's Consolidated Financial Results.
