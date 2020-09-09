Log in
Hakuhodo DY : Monthly Sales August 2020

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.

Representative director: Masayuki Mizushima, President

(First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2433)

Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino, Executive Manager, Investor Relations Div.

Tel:

+81-(3)6441-9033

Non-Consolidated Billings of Hakuhodo Inc., Daiko Advertising Inc.

and Yomiko Advertising Inc. August 2020

Monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies (non-consolidated), all of which are

subsidiaries of the company, were as follows;

(1) Billings by Type of Service for August 2020 (Single month)

(Millions of yen)

August

FY2020

YoY comparisons

FY2020

FY2018

FY2019

Results

Change

（%)

Share (%)

Newspapers

2,072

2,079

1,304

-775

-37.3%

3.4%

H

Magazines

879

904

428

-476

-52.7%

1.1%

Radio

512

551

483

-68

-12.3%

1.3%

a

Television

21,590

20,313

16,047

-4,266

-21.0%

42.1%

k

Subtotal

25,054

23,849

18,263

-5,586

-23.4%

48.0%

u

Internet media

5,755

6,140

5,886

-254

-4.1%

15.5%

h

Outdoor media

1,505

1,541

822

-719

-46.7%

2.2%

o

Creative

8,132

7,476

6,667

-809

-10.8%

17.5%

d

Marketing/Promotion

10,245

10,045

6,074

-3,971

-39.5%

16.0%

Others

701

507

362

-145

-28.6%

1.0%

o

Subtotal

26,339

25,711

19,814

-5,897

-22.9%

52.0%

Total

51,394

49,561

38,077

-11,484

-23.2%

100.0%

Newspapers

772

862

553

-309

-35.8%

7.7%

Magazines

132

104

28

-76

-73.1%

0.4%

Radio

163

132

87

-45

-34.1%

1.2%

D

Television

4,006

4,878

3,807

-1,071

-22.0%

53.3%

a

Subtotal

5,074

5,978

4,475

-1,503

-25.1%

62.7%

i

Internet media

578

577

660

83

14.4%

9.2%

Outdoor media

353

579

365

-214

-37.0%

5.1%

k

Creative

772

873

783

-90

-10.3%

11.0%

o

Marketing/Promotion

1,291

1,161

831

-330

-28.4%

11.6%

Others

183

122

25

-97

-79.5%

0.4%

Subtotal

3,179

3,314

2,666

-648

-19.6%

37.3%

Total

8,254

9,292

7,142

-2,150

-23.1%

100.0%

Newspapers

312

343

157

-186

-54.2%

4.6%

Magazines

42

23

18

-5

-21.7%

0.5%

Y

Radio

79

105

49

-56

-53.3%

1.4%

Television

2,074

1,900

1,001

-899

-47.3%

28.9%

o

Subtotal

2,509

2,372

1,227

-1,145

-48.3%

35.5%

m

Internet media

314

600

412

-188

-31.3%

11.9%

i

Outdoor media

356

176

98

-78

-44.3%

2.8%

k

Creative

446

529

407

-122

-23.1%

11.8%

o

Marketing/Promotion

1,941

1,696

1,172

-524

-30.9%

33.9%

Others

217

335

143

-192

-57.3%

4.1%

Subtotal

3,275

3,339

2,234

-1,105

-33.1%

64.5%

Total

5,785

5,712

3,461

-2,251

-39.4%

100.0%

（２）Billings by Type of Service for August

2020 （Cumulative）

(Millions of yen)

August（Cumulative）

FY2020

YoY comparisons

FY2020

FY2018

FY2019

Results

Change

（%)

Share (%)

Newspapers

10,458

10,438

6,717

-3,721

-35.6%

3.5%

Magazines

3,730

3,662

1,892

-1,770

-48.3%

1.0%

H

Radio

2,699

2,889

2,354

-535

-18.5%

1.2%

a

Television

122,584

122,127

84,707

-37,420

-30.6%

43.7%

k

Subtotal

139,473

139,117

95,672

-43,445

-31.2%

49.3%

u

Internet media

31,362

34,983

31,729

-3,254

-9.3%

16.4%

h

Outdoor media

8,359

8,612

4,651

-3,961

-46.0%

2.4%

o

Creative

38,516

36,851

29,000

-7,851

-21.3%

15.0%

d

Marketing/Promotion

52,776

51,521

30,493

-21,028

-40.8%

15.7%

o

Others

4,281

4,565

2,349

-2,216

-48.5%

1.2%

Subtotal

135,296

136,533

98,224

-38,309

-28.1%

50.7%

Total

274,769

275,651

193,896

-81,755

-29.7%

100.0%

Newspapers

4,321

4,507

2,753

-1,754

-38.9%

7.7%

Magazines

482

496

235

-261

-52.6%

0.7%

Radio

837

850

487

-363

-42.7%

1.4%

D

Television

21,820

23,031

17,839

-5,192

-22.5%

49.8%

Subtotal

27,461

28,885

21,314

-7,571

-26.2%

59.5%

a

Internet media

3,075

3,147

3,366

219

7.0%

9.4%

i

Outdoor media

3,420

3,589

2,519

-1,070

-29.8%

7.0%

k

Creative

4,336

4,631

3,338

-1,293

-27.9%

9.3%

o

Marketing/Promotion

8,410

7,095

4,997

-2,098

-29.6%

14.0%

Others

659

585

267

-318

-54.4%

0.7%

Subtotal

19,901

19,049

14,489

-4,560

-23.9%

40.5%

Total

47,363

47,935

35,804

-12,131

-25.3%

100.0%

Newspapers

1,792

1,880

619

-1,261

-67.1%

3.8%

Magazines

578

309

133

-176

-57.0%

0.8%

Radio

418

601

229

-372

-61.9%

1.4%

Y

Television

9,027

8,397

5,631

-2,766

-32.9%

34.3%

o

Subtotal

11,816

11,189

6,613

-4,576

-40.9%

40.3%

m

Internet media

1,776

2,761

2,407

-354

-12.8%

14.7%

i

Outdoor media

1,352

1,252

581

-671

-53.6%

3.5%

k

Creative

2,993

2,868

1,753

-1,115

-38.9%

10.7%

o

Marketing/Promotion

7,588

7,870

4,192

-3,678

-46.7%

25.5%

Others

1,032

1,201

880

-321

-26.7%

5.4%

Subtotal

14,743

15,954

9,815

-6,139

-38.5%

59.7%

Total

26,560

27,144

16,429

-10,715

-39.5%

100.0%

（２）Major Changes (Largest Increases and Decreases) for August 2020

August

Cumulative

Major Changed

Major Changed

Largest Increases

Largest Decreases

Largest Increases

Largest Decreases

Pharmaceuticals/Medical supplies

Cosmetics/Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals/Medical supplies

Automobiles/Related products

Hakuhodo

Education/Medical services/Religion

Automobiles/Related products

#N/A

Transportation/Leisure

#N/A

Transportation/Leisure

#N/A

Cosmetics/Toiletries

Real estate/Housing facilities

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Restaurant/Services

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Daiko

Restaurant/Services

Transportation/Leisure

Real estate/Housing facilities

Finance/Insurance

Energy/Material/Machinery

Finance/Insurance

Apparel/Accessories

Transportation/Leisure

Beverages/Cigarettes/Luxury foods

Foodstuffs

Apparel/Accessories

Real estate/Housing facilities

Yomiko

Cosmetics/Toiletries

Transportation/Leisure

Home electric appliances/AV equipment

Government/Organizations

Apparel/Accessories

Energy/Material/Machinery

Publishing

Transportation/Leisure

  • For each set of figures, the total may not match the sum because figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
  • Billings include the following advertising services.
    "Newspapers","Magazines","Radio" and"Television" are the total expenses for placement of domestic and export advertising.
    "Television" includes advertising expenses for CS/BS media related.
    "Internet media" are the transactions for placement of advertising spots on the Internet and cell phones. However, transactions concerned with creating and producing advertisements for the Internet and cell phones are included in
    "Creative".
    "Outdoor media" is the total of space charge and production billings involving outdoor advertising, train and other transportation advertising, insertions and other advertising media.
    "Creative" includes billings for creating and producing advertisements for newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the Internet, including contract money for advertising performers.
    "Marketing/promotion" includes transactions concerned with consulting, planning and surveys in the marketing, communication and brand management domains, and other consulting, planning and implementation transactions in such areas as sales promotion, special events, public relations and customer relationship management.
    "Others" includes transactions concerned with sports, entertainment and other similar content.
  • Figures in this Monthly Billings Report are based on the monthly billings of the company's three main advertising agencies and have not been audited by an independent auditor. Accordingly, there may be discrepancies between these figures and the company's Consolidated Financial Results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:04:07 UTC
