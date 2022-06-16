Hakuhodo DY : Presentation Material (Medium-Term Business Plan) for FY2021 (with Commentary)

In May 2019, the Group announced the current MTBP, which runs through to the end of FY2023, and since then has been moving forward with a variety of initiatives in accordance with the plan. However, due to the dramatic changes in the business environment caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily withdrew the numerical targets of the MTBP. In February 2022, we announced a revised MTBP that covers the three-year period starting from FY2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant change in the business environment, rapidly accelerating the shift toward digitalization. To respond to this change, we adopted

four new initiatives under the revised MTBP, while maintaining our Core Medium-Term Strategy. These new initiatives are transforming the services we provide in order to implement full-funnelSei-katsu-sha Data-Driven Marketing; strengthening cross-organizational functions to accelerate transformation; continuously pursuing transformation based on existing strategies ; and strengthening our foundation for sustainable business management.

In regard to the new MTBP targets, we aim to achieve operating income before amortization of goodwill of ¥65.0 billion, and this numerical target reflects our strategic investment in structural reforms geared toward maintaining and enhancing our growth potential and realizing continuous growth over the medium to long term. We have also established the various other targets you see on this slide, including annual growth rates that are based on our core businesses and exclude investment projects.

I will now explain the progress we have made with various initiatives during the first year of the revised MTBP.