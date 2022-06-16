Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2433   JP3766550002

HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC

(2433)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
1190.00 JPY   +1.19%
02:13aHAKUHODO DY : Presentation Material (Medium-Term Business Plan) for FY2021 (with Commentary)
PU
05/20Oenon Turns to Loss in Q1 Amid Trade Disruptions, Expects Return to Black in FY22
MT
05/13Hakuhodo DY Maintains Year-end Dividend as FY22 Net Income Soars 108% on Higher YoY Billings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hakuhodo DY : Presentation Material (Medium-Term Business Plan) for FY2021 (with Commentary)

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good afternoon. My name is Masayuki Mizushima, and I am the Representative Director & President of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Please allow me to explain the progress we are making with the Hakuhodo DY Group's Medium-Term Business Plan (MTBP).

0

In May 2019, the Group announced the current MTBP, which runs through to the end of FY2023, and since then has been moving forward with a variety of initiatives in accordance with the plan. However, due to the dramatic changes in the business environment caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily withdrew the numerical targets of the MTBP. In February 2022, we announced a revised MTBP that covers the three-year period starting from FY2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant change in the business environment, rapidly accelerating the shift toward digitalization. To respond to this change, we adopted

four new initiatives under the revised MTBP, while maintaining our Core Medium-Term Strategy. These new initiatives are transforming the services we provide in order to implement full-funnelSei-katsu-sha Data-Driven Marketing; strengthening cross-organizational functions to accelerate transformation; continuously pursuing transformation based on existing strategies ; and strengthening our foundation for sustainable business management.

In regard to the new MTBP targets, we aim to achieve operating income before amortization of goodwill of ¥65.0 billion, and this numerical target reflects our strategic investment in structural reforms geared toward maintaining and enhancing our growth potential and realizing continuous growth over the medium to long term. We have also established the various other targets you see on this slide, including annual growth rates that are based on our core businesses and exclude investment projects.

I will now explain the progress we have made with various initiatives during the first year of the revised MTBP.

1

First, I will explain our profit and loss situation for FY2021.

Gross profit after adjustments, which excludes the impact of investment projects, increased 23.8% year on year as a result of not only the recovery in advertising demand but also temporary positive factors, such as work related particularly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although we continued to promote strategic investment geared toward medium- to long-term growth, operating income after adjustments and before amortization of goodwill grew significantly, up 59.9%, while operating margin on the same basis rose above the 20% level. These increases were the result of such factors as growth in our top line, unspent activity expenses due to pandemic-related restrictions, and the impact of efforts to reform our cost structure.

2

Moving on, operating income before amortization of goodwill and including investment projects also saw a major increase, reaching a record high of ¥84.0 billion.

Return on equity (ROE) before amortization of goodwill reached the high level of 19.7% due in part to extraordinary profit such as the gain on sales of investment securities.

3

Next, I will explain in order the details of our efforts to strengthen our Group structure and response capabilities, focusing particularly on the four new initiatives adopted under the revised MTBP.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
02:13aHAKUHODO DY : Presentation Material (Medium-Term Business Plan) for FY2021 (with Commentar..
PU
05/20Oenon Turns to Loss in Q1 Amid Trade Disruptions, Expects Return to Black in FY22
MT
05/13Hakuhodo DY Maintains Year-end Dividend as FY22 Net Income Soars 108% on Higher YoY Bil..
MT
03/30HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc completed the acquisition of 91.4% stake in SoldOut, Inc. from..
CI
03/08HAKUHODO DY : Presentation Material (Revisions to the Medium-Term Business Plan) for FY202..
PU
03/02HAKUHODO DY : Announcement Concerning the Results of Subscription to Tender Offer for Trea..
PU
02/24HAKUHODO DY : Announcement Concerning Changes to Representative Directors
PU
02/24Hakuhodo Dy Holdings Inc Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/22HAKUHODO DY : Minutes of Q&A in 3Q of FY2021 Financial Results Briefing
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 890 B 6 617 M 6 617 M
Net income 2022 48 617 M 362 M 362 M
Net cash 2022 96 005 M 714 M 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 439 B 3 268 M 3 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 775
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 176,00 JPY
Average target price 1 650,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hirokazu Toda Senior Managing Director
Masanori Nishioka CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoshitaka Nakatani Director & Head-Group Information System
Nobumichi Hattori Independent Outside Director
Noboru Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-38.20%3 268
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.98%13 744
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.36%13 461
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-21.18%12 303
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.10%11 042
WPP PLC-26.15%10 831