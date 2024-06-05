Tokyo--June 4, 2024--Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. has formulated its Global Purpose as an objective for the future based on the Hakuhodo DY Group's raison d'être in society.

Amid major changes not only in the advertising industry but also in society, Hakuhodo DY Holdings aims to build a business structure for and expand the business of the entire Hakuhodo DY Group as a new corporate group that goes beyond the bounds of an advertising company while still honoring our origins in that space.

To drive this transformation across the entire Group in an uncertain and rapidly changing environment, it is important to clearly state the Hakuhodo DY Group's raison d'être and what it means to work here (our "why") as the basis for decision-making and motivation. The Global Purpose was debated many times within the Group, and workshops were also held in which employees from all over the world discussed it. As a consensus of all Group employees, it has been codified as the shared values of the Hakuhodo DY Group from the perspectives of the global market and global society.

Website: https://www.hakuhodody-holdings.co.jp/english/hdy_purpose/