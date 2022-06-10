Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  HAL Trust
  News
  Summary
    HAL   BMG455841020

HAL TRUST

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
128.80 EUR   -0.62%
CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES SET AT 1 : 46.4
PU
06/03HAL TRUST : Update on the voluntary public offer by HAL for Boskalis
PU
06/03'NOT CONVINCING ENOUGH' : Boskalis takes neutral stance on proposed HAL's bid price
RE
Conversion rate dividend in shares set at 1:46.4

06/10/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Press release

HAL

CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES SET AT 1:46.4

On May 18, 2022, the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 5.70 per HAL Trust share was approved. The dividend will be payable in HAL Trust shares for € 2.85 per share and in cash for € 2.85 per share.

With respect to the dividend in shares, shareholders will receive one new HAL Trust share per 46.4 dividend rights of shares. Any fraction of a share will be settled in cash.

The conversion ratio was determined based on the volume-weighted average share price of HAL Trust shares traded on Euronext in Amsterdam during the period May 23, 2022, through June 10, 2022.

Both the cash and stock dividend will be payable as from June 17, 2022.

A total of 1,869,174 new shares HAL Trust will be issued. A request for listing of the newly issued HAL Trust shares will be submitted to Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to Section 5:4 (e) of the Financial Supervision Act there is no obligation to publish a prospectus in connection with the admission. After the issue the number of outstanding HAL Trust shares will amount to 88,598,887

Paying Agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (+31 20 383 5454).

HAL Holding N.V.

June 10, 2022

18h00

HAL HOLDING N.V.

1

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 172 M 8 712 M 8 712 M
Net income 2022 450 M 480 M 480 M
Net cash 2022 1 343 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 11 237 M 11 980 M 11 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 26 001
Free-Float 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Management Board
Arie A. van t Hof Chief Financial Officer
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAL TRUST-11.11%12 196
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.55%60 500
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.26%26 558
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-13.47%13 444
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.27%11 444
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.20%10 056