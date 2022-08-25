|
HAL Trust : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
HAL Trust, Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Filing date25 aug 2022
Issuing institutionHAL Trust
Reporting year2022
Date last update: 25 August 2022
|Sales 2022
7 993 M
7 966 M
7 966 M
|Net income 2022
380 M
379 M
379 M
|Net cash 2022
1 734 M
1 728 M
1 728 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|29,1x
|Yield 2022
|4,34%
|Capitalization
11 178 M
11 140 M
11 140 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,18x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|26 001
|Free-Float
|74,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|126,20 €
|Average target price
|137,78 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,18%