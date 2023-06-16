|
HAL Trust : Willemstad
HAL Trust
HAL Trust
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction16 jun 2023
Issuing institutionHAL Trust
Chamber of Commerce46339
Place of residenceWillemstad
Total capital allocation
|
Month
|
Total placed capital
|
Total votes
|
Month
|
Total placed capital0,00 EUR
|
Total votes90.370.864,00
Previous notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
Type stockTrust share
|
ISINBMG455841020
|
Disclosure0,00
|
Previous notification88.598.887
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
New notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
DisclosureTrust share
|
Type stockBMG455841020
|
ISIN0,00
|
Nominal value90.370.864
|
Total placed1,00
|
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 16 June 2023
Disclaimer
HAL Trust NV published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 19:21:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HAL TRUST
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
12 492 M
13 646 M
13 646 M
|Net income 2023
|
606 M
662 M
662 M
|Net cash 2023
|
1 375 M
1 502 M
1 502 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|18,0x
|Yield 2023
|4,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 968 M
11 981 M
11 981 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,77x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 144
|Free-Float
|73,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|121,80 €
|Average target price
|160,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|31,4%