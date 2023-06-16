Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. HAL Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   BMG455841020

HAL TRUST

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:26 2023-06-16 am EDT
123.80 EUR   +1.64%
03:22pHal Trust : Willemstad
PU
06/08Hal Trust : Annual report 2022 printed version
PU
05/19HAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAL Trust : Willemstad

06/16/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
HAL Trust
HAL Trust

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 jun 2023
Issuing institutionHAL Trust
Chamber of Commerce46339
Place of residenceWillemstad
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital0,00 EUR Total votes90.370.864,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockTrust share ISINBMG455841020 Disclosure0,00 Previous notification88.598.887 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureTrust share Type stockBMG455841020 ISIN0,00 Nominal value90.370.864 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 16 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 492 M 13 646 M 13 646 M
Net income 2023 606 M 662 M 662 M
Net cash 2023 1 375 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 10 968 M 11 981 M 11 981 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 31 144
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart HAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
HAL Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 121,80 €
Average target price 160,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Management Board
Arie A. van t Hof Chief Financial Officer
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAL TRUST1.50%11 788
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.96%62 230
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.48%23 967
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.20.67%10 822
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.59%9 886
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY2.33%7 826
