HAL Trust : HAL to acquire Pro Gamers Group

Press release HAL

HAL TO ACQUIRE PRO GAMERS GROUP

HAL signed an agreement to acquire 64% of the shares in CaseGi Holding GmbH ("Pro Gamers Group") based on a total enterprise valuation of € 820 million (cash-and-debt- free). The company is active in several countries in the online retail and distribution of computer gaming equipment and accessories, both with own and third party brands. Pro Gamers Group has own web shops in, amongst others, Germany, Finland, United Kingdom and Australia. Sales over the financial year ending April 30, 2021, were € 627 million. The company is based in Berlin and has approximately 700 employees.

The completion of the transaction is subject to conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including approval by the relevant competition authorities.

HAL Holding N.V.

June 29, 2021

08h30

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V.

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34