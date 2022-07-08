Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. HAL Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   BMG455841020

HAL TRUST

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
124.00 EUR   +1.64%
01:04pHAL TRUST : sells interest in MYLAPS
PU
06/24HAL TRUST : launches all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Boskalis
PU
06/10CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES SET AT 1 : 46.4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAL Trust : sells interest in MYLAPS

07/08/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

HAL

HAL SELLS INTEREST IN MYLAPS

HAL sold its ownership interest in MYLAPS B.V. ("MYLAPS") to Nordian Fund III B.V. ("Nordian"). MYLAPS is active in the development and production of identification and timing equipment for sports events. MYLAPS has its headquarters in the Netherlands and has a global footprint through its worldwide sales and support offices. HAL became a shareholder in MYLAPS via the acquisition of an interest in AMB It Holding B.V. in 1998. Nordian is an independent private equity investor based in the Netherlands.

HAL Holding N.V.

July 8, 2022

18h00

HAL HOLDING N.V.

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAL TRUST
01:04pHAL TRUST : sells interest in MYLAPS
PU
06/24HAL TRUST : launches all-cash offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Bosk..
PU
06/10CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES S : 46.4
PU
06/03HAL TRUST : Update on the voluntary public offer by HAL for Boskalis
PU
06/03'NOT CONVINCING ENOUGH' : Boskalis takes neutral stance on proposed HAL's bid price
RE
05/20HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
05/18HAL TRUST : 1st quarter results
CO
05/02HAL TRUST : completes sale of its interest in Livit
PU
05/02HAL TRUST : rondt verkoop van haar belang in Livit af
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 172 M 8 309 M 8 309 M
Net income 2022 450 M 458 M 458 M
Net cash 2022 1 343 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 10 806 M 10 998 M 10 987 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 26 001
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart HAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
HAL Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 122,00 €
Average target price 145,78 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Management Board
Arie A. van t Hof Chief Financial Officer
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAL TRUST-14.52%10 987
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.48%53 727
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.97%25 799
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.01%12 072
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-16.37%9 838
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-9.70%9 003