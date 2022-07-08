HAL Trust : sells interest in MYLAPS

HAL SELLS INTEREST IN MYLAPS
HAL sold its ownership interest in MYLAPS B.V. ("MYLAPS") to Nordian Fund III B.V. ("Nordian"). MYLAPS is active in the development and production of identification and timing equipment for sports events. MYLAPS has its headquarters in the Netherlands and has a global footprint through its worldwide sales and support offices. HAL became a shareholder in MYLAPS via the acquisition of an interest in AMB It Holding B.V. in 1998. Nordian is an independent private equity investor based in the Netherlands.
HAL Holding N.V.
July 8, 2022
18h00
