|HAL TRUST : Further gains in HAL's NAV
|Aug. 30
|HAL TRUST : Hal's deep pockets still call out for a major acquisition
HAL Trust is an investment company. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - portfolio management; - real estate asset development and management. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (66%), the United States and Canada (12.6%), Asia (14.4%) and other (7%).
2024-03-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
111.40EUR
Average target price
137.33EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.28%
- Hal Trust : Further gains in HAL's NAV