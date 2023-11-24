Stock HAL HAL TRUST
PDF Report : HAL Trust

HAL Trust

Equities

HAL

BMG455841020

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 05:39:05 2023-11-24 am EST 		Intraday chart for HAL Trust 5-day change 1st Jan Change
115.20 EUR +3.41% +3.60% -4.00%
Latest news about HAL Trust

HAL TRUST : Further gains in HAL's NAV Alphavalue
HAL TRUST : Hal's deep pockets still call out for a major acquisition Alphavalue
HAL Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
HAL TRUST : EPS upgrade (2022: +23.3%, 2023: +16.2%) Alphavalue
Yearly payment FA
HAL TRUST : A half-hearted Q1-23, yet deep pockets Alphavalue
HAL TRUST : A not-so-bright performance, but promising prospects Alphavalue
HAL Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Global markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lululemon...
HAL TRUST : Muted Q3 2022 trading update Alphavalue
Global markets live: UBS, Apple, Nordstrom, Autodesk, Vmware...
HAL Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
'Not convincing enough': Boskalis takes neutral stance on proposed HAL's bid price RE
Yearly payment FA
HAL TRUST : Q1-22: Markets are valuing Boskalis more highly than HAL's offer Alphavalue
Global markets live: Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
HAL TRUST : HAL closes FY21 with a massive cash pile; eyes on Boskalis Alphavalue
HAL Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI
HAL TRUST : HAL launches a take-over offer for Boskalis Alphavalue
Dutch dredging group Boskalis gets $4.7 bln bid approach RE
Global markets live: Valneva, Dell, HP, The Gap, Booking...
Dutch online retailer Coolblue latest to shelve IPO RE
EssilorLuxottica Launches Takeover for Remaining Shares in GrandVision DJ
Global markets live: Amazon, Delivery Hero, Walmart, Broadcom, JD.com, Didi Global...
Global markets live: UMG, Delta Air Lines, Shiseido, Qantas, Lonza...

Chart HAL Trust

More charts

Company Profile

HAL Trust is an investment company. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - portfolio management; - real estate asset development and management. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (66%), the United States and Canada (12.6%), Asia (14.4%) and other (7%).
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
2024-03-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for HAL Trust

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
111.40EUR
Average target price
137.33EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HAL TRUST Stock HAL Trust
-3.67% 10 976 M $
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) Stock Investor AB (publ)
+10.03% 62 432 M $
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
-13.98% 20 165 M $
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) Stock Investment AB Latour (publ)
+15.68% 13 788 M $
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL) Stock AB Industrivärden (publ)
+23.27% 12 778 M $
KOÇ HOLDING A.S. Stock Koç Holding A.S.
+67.86% 12 358 M $
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB (PUBL) Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
+11.15% 11 442 M $
MULTIPLY GROUP Stock Multiply Group
-24.78% 10 642 M $
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA Stock Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
-2.63% 10 502 M $
LIFCO AB (PUBL) Stock Lifco AB (publ)
+32.99% 9 965 M $
Other Holding Companies
