    HAL   BMG455841020

HAL TRUST

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/11 11:35:24 am
150.4 EUR   +0.80%
12:09pHAL TRUST  : Conversion rate dividend in shares
PU
05/21HAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20HAL TRUST  : Broadview acquires DMT Environmental Technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hal Trust : Conversion rate dividend in shares

06/11/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
Press release

HAL

CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES SET AT

1:63.50

On May 19, 2021, the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 4.70 per HAL Trust share was approved. The dividend will be payable in HAL Trust shares for € 2.35 per share and in cash for € 2.35 per share.

With respect to the dividend in shares, shareholders will receive one new HAL Trust share per 63.5 dividend rights of shares. Any fraction of a share will be settled in cash.

The conversion ratio was determined based on the volume-weighted average share price of HAL Trust shares traded on Euronext in Amsterdam during the period May 24, 2021, through June 11, 2021.

Both the cash and stock dividend will be payable as from June 18, 2021.

A total of 1,344,646 new shares HAL Trust will be issued. A request for listing of the newly issued HAL Trust shares will be submitted to Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to Section 5:4 (e) of the Financial Supervision Act there is no obligation to publish a prospectus in connection with the admission. After the issue the number of outstanding HAL Trust shares will amount to 86,729,713.

Paying Agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (+31 20 344 2000).

HAL Holding N.V.

June 11, 2021

18h00

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V.

1

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 385 M 7 728 M 7 728 M
Net income 2021 557 M 674 M 674 M
Net cash 2021 3 314 M 4 011 M 4 011 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 12 728 M 15 487 M 15 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 23 673
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart HAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hal Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 164,00 €
Last Close Price 149,20 €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Executive Board
Arie A. van t Hof Chief Financial Officer
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAL TRUST27.52%15 487
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.72%29 755
KINNEVIK AB51.29%10 927
LIFO AB19.07%10 333
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY29.06%10 138
REMGRO LIMITED28.12%5 083