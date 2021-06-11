Hal Trust : Conversion rate dividend in shares

Press release HAL

CONVERSION RATE DIVIDEND IN SHARES SET AT

1:63.50

On May 19, 2021, the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 4.70 per HAL Trust share was approved. The dividend will be payable in HAL Trust shares for € 2.35 per share and in cash for € 2.35 per share.

With respect to the dividend in shares, shareholders will receive one new HAL Trust share per 63.5 dividend rights of shares. Any fraction of a share will be settled in cash.

The conversion ratio was determined based on the volume-weighted average share price of HAL Trust shares traded on Euronext in Amsterdam during the period May 24, 2021, through June 11, 2021.

Both the cash and stock dividend will be payable as from June 18, 2021.

A total of 1,344,646 new shares HAL Trust will be issued. A request for listing of the newly issued HAL Trust shares will be submitted to Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to Section 5:4 (e) of the Financial Supervision Act there is no obligation to publish a prospectus in connection with the admission. After the issue the number of outstanding HAL Trust shares will amount to 86,729,713.

Paying Agent: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (+31 20 344 2000).

HAL Holding N.V.

June 11, 2021

18h00

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V. 1

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34