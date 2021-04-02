Hal Trust : Notice to Trust Shareholders April 2, 2021

HAL Trust

established in Bermuda

Notice to Trust Shareholders

A meeting of Trust Shareholders of HAL Trust, will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.. The meeting will be held by audio webcast, no physical presence by Shareholders is allowed. The attendance criteria are set out below including the request to exercise voting rights via proxy prior to the meeting. The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

Opening Instructions for the Trustee to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of HAL Holding N.V., to be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with regard to the following items on the agenda: Report of the Executive Board of HAL Holding N.V. Report of the Supervisory Board of HAL Holding N.V. Approval of the 2020 financial statements of HAL Holding N.V. Dividend payment against the profits of 2020 in the amount of 4.70 per Share as published in the Annual Report 2020, of which € 2.35 per Share shall be payable in Shares in the share capital of HAL Holding N.V., and € 2.35 per Share in cash and, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to direct and authorize the Executive Board to effectuate such share issue and cash payments and to approve the share issue. If applicable, cash payments will be made to the Trustee representing the value of fractions of HAL Trust Shares (if any) to which the respective HAL Trust Shareholders will be entitled based on the Conversion ratio Election Supervisory Director. It is proposed to re-elect Mr. C.O. van der Vorm Discharge of the members of the Executive Board in respect of their duties of management during the financial year 2020 Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties of supervision during the financial year 2020 Approval of the 2020 financial statements of HAL Trust (i) Proposal to distribute a dividend against the profits of 2020 of € 4.70 per Share of which

€ 2.35 per Share shall be payable in HAL Trust Shares, and € 2.35 per Share in cash subject to below:

(ii) to direct the Trustee:

to issue by way of stock dividend distribution to each HAL Trust Shareholder such number of HAL Trust Shares as shall be based on the Conversion ratio, the number of HAL Trust Shares held by such HAL Trust Shareholder and the dividend per Share of € 2.35 payable in Shares; and to convey to HAL Holding N.V., prior to June 18, 2021, for what amount cash payments are to be made to the Trustee representing the value of fractions of HAL Trust Shares (if any) to which the respective HAL Trust Shareholders will be entitled on the basis of the Conversion ratio. Report of the Trust Committee Other business Closing

In connection with COVID-19, we invite Shareholders to attend the above meeting by audio webcast.

We require shareholders who want to exercise their voting rights, to exercise these by using an e- voting system (www.abnamro.com/evoting) prior to the meeting (see below). Shareholders whose holding of shares is registered in the shareholders' register and who want to exercise their voting rights are required to exercise these by a written proxy and voting instruction (see below). Shareholders will be able to follow the proceedings of the meeting by an audio webcast. The opportunity is offered to submit questions relating to the agenda items of the above meeting by email (agm@hhnv.com) before May 10, 2021.

At registration, each Shareholder will receive a link and password for the audio webcast.

Shareholders who wish to be represented via electronic proxy at the meeting must notify this not later than May 10, 2021, via their intermediary where their shares are administered or directly via