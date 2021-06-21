Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Hal Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAL   BMG455841020

HAL TRUST

(HAL)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/21 11:35:07 am
149.4 EUR   +0.67%
05:15pHAL TRUST  : Update on arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica
PU
06/11HAL TRUST  : Conversion rate dividend in shares
PU
05/21HAL TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hal Trust : Update on arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica

06/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
Press release

HAL

UPDATE ON ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS AGAINST

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Today, the tribunal in the arbitration proceedings initiated by HAL and GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica declared by majority that EssilorLuxottica is not obliged to consummate the acquisition of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the "Transaction") and that EssilorLuxottica is entitled to terminate the Transaction in the event that EssilorLuxottica so decides.

The tribunal declared that HAL has not breached its obligations in respect of the Transaction, but denied HAL's request to declare that GrandVision did not materially breach the Support Agreement that it had entered into with EssilorLuxottica in respect of the Transaction.

HAL Holding NV

June 21, 2021

22h00

This press release contains inside information relating to

HAL Trust within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU

Market Abuse Regulation.

HAL HOLDING N.V.

1

Commercial registry Curaçao 46339

5, AVENUE DES CITRONNIERS, MC 98000 MONACO

TEL: (377) 92 16 75 79 FAX: (377) 93 25 54 34

Disclaimer

HAL Trust NV published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 385 M 7 607 M 7 607 M
Net income 2021 557 M 664 M 664 M
Net cash 2021 3 314 M 3 948 M 3 948 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 12 946 M 15 423 M 15 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 23 673
Free-Float 75,4%
Technical analysis trends HAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 161,46 €
Last Close Price 148,40 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Melchert Frans Groot Chairman-Executive Board
Arie A. van t Hof Chief Financial Officer
Martijn van der Vorm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mattheus Petrus Mari de Raad Member-Supervisory Board
Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAL TRUST28.84%15 246
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.17%29 567
KINNEVIK AB53.16%10 434
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 297
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 073
REMGRO LIMITED20.83%4 569