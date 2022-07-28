Halberd Corporation Discusses OTCQB Uplisting and Growing List of Proprietary Technologies with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Chairman, CEO and President of the Company, William Hartman, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Hartman began the interview by updating listeners on the Company's latest developments. "We have been a pink sheet company," explained Hartman. "We filed the Form-10 to be uplisted to the OTCQB index and become fully-reporting in May. In June, we received questions back from the SEC," he continued. "Our response to the questions is in process and will be screened and audited, then will be sent back to the SEC."

"We have four existing issued patents, and we have 22 pending patents," shared Hartman. "Our strategy is to remain very broad and come out with a lot of potential applications of our key patented technology, which is to work with bodily fluids extracorporeally to eradicate disease," he said, noting that the Company's technology does not require any injected or ingested drugs, and therefore eliminates side-effects from medications, a major cause of pain, suffering and even death.

"We remove from bodily fluids the inflammatory cytokines, antigens, etc. that cause disease, and we eradicate these using our patented extracorporeal process," continued Hartman, adding that this includes blood, and cerebrospinal, fluid. "Then we return the purified bodily fluids back into the patient. That is huge, that is unique, and revolutionary, and nobody else is doing this."

Copley then asked about the progress of the Company's government contract for the treatment of traumatic brain injury and neurological diseases. Hartman said. "We met with the Department of Defense and then Congressman Mike Kelly, who stated he is very interested in helping us forward this technology."

"Your technology takes a high caliber of skill; how have you continued to build this level of expertise?," asked Copley. "Everyone we've hired, I have personally interviewed," said Hartman. "We have secured the services of the brilliant Dr. Shawn Chen of Arizona State University, who develops antibodies and conjoins metallic nanoparticles to them through a proprietary process such that the antibody does not lose affinity for the target disease antigen. He then sends the combined antibody-nanoparticle mixture to Youngstown State University where the conjoined antibody is introduced to the antigen infected bodily fluid and eradicated through exposure to tuned laser energy."

"We have been successful in eliminating all 11 selected target antigens associated with neurodegenerative diseases," shared Hartman. "We have also worked on eliminating several strains of E. coli, which can lead to meningitis and blood sepsis which kills thousands of people each year."

"What does the future look like for the Halberd Corporation?," asked Copley. "We have expanded our extracorporeal research into developing cancer antibodies," said Hartman. "We are starting cancer research, initially focusing on PD-1 and PDL-1 antigens. We will follow this by working to eliminate BTLA and CTLA-4 antigens. This covers most cancer types. Because of our promising anticancer research developments, we are forming a dedicated cancer subsidiary as well as a COVID subsidiary. Both of these subsidiaries could eventually be spun off to the benefit of existing Halberd stockholders."

"We are planning to conduct animal tests at Mississippi State University," continued Hartman. "We are also beginning work on a nasal spray which could be administered to victims of traumatic brain injury," he said, adding that the spray is designed to reduce or prevent the expression of inflammatory neurotransmitters as a result of traumatic brain injury.

To close the interview, Hartman elaborated on the Company's potential within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the potential for government contracts, which would significantly impact the Company's growth. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects and upcoming announcements by signing up through their website at www.halberdcorporation.com.

To hear the entire interview with William Hartman, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8128878-halberd-corporation-discusses-otcqb-uplisting-and-growing-list-of-proprietary-technologies-with-t.

