13 October 2023

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

In accordance with section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following:

Haleon Pakistan Limited will be investing ~USD 10 million in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro for the production of Panadol base portfolio, including Panadol 500mg and Panadol Extra tablets. The objective is to bring the latest manufacturing technology to Pakistan and enhance the production capacity to 8 billion tablets. This will help the Company to ensure smooth supplies of Pakistan's largest pharmaceutical / Over-the-Counter medicine to the consumers and patients in need.

This is in addition to the investment of ~USD 2 million being spent on enhancing manufacturing facility of our flagship brand CaC 1000 Plus to cater to the local needs and export opportunities that the Company is currently working on.

The investment and associated financing have been approved by the Board of Directors of Haleon Pakistan Limited.

